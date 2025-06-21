CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali Becomes First in North India to Achieve QS I-GAUGE Platinum Rating Across All Parameters

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, Mohali has etched a new chapter in the annals of higher education by becoming the first institution in North India to earn the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating across all parameters. This significant achievement positions CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali in an elite academic league, underlining its consistent commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact.

The Platinum ratingawarded by QS I-GAUGE, the Indian arm of the globally renowned QS Quacquarelli Symondsplaces CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali among a rare few institutions nationwide to have demonstrated universal excellence across all nine performance indicators: Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Diversity & Accessibility, Facilities, Social Responsibility, Governance & Structure, Arts & Culture, and Academic Development.

Under the aegis of its Managing Director this transformative achievement is being seen as the culmination of a bold, future-ready vision set in motion by the institution's top leadership. Driving this evolution has been a sustained push to align with international benchmarks, implement outcome-based learning, and foster an environment where innovation is not just encouraged but embedded into the institutional DNA.

"This recognition is more than just a milestoneit's a validation of years of persistent effort, strategic planning, and a student-centric approach. Our philosophy has always been to lead with substance, not showmanship," said the Managing Director of CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali.

What makes the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating particularly exceptional is the comprehensive nature of the evaluation. While many institutions receive accolades in specific categories, CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali has performed exceptionally across all nine pillarsa testament to the robust governance, visionary academic frameworks, and deep-rooted societal engagement cultivated on campus.

The institution already boasts an impressive track record with NAAC A+ accreditation and consistently laudable NIRF rankings. With the addition of the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating, CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali has consolidated its position as a nationally certified centre of excellence and a benchmark for others to follow.

Speaking on the recognition, the Managing Director further stated, "In an era when the future of education is being rewritten, we're not just adaptingwe're architecting. This achievement is not the culmination of a journey but the beginning of a new chapter driven by global relevance and measurable transformation."

As CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali celebrates this landmark recognition, it reinforces a broader message: Excellence is not accidentalit is intentional, structured, and inclusive. This Platinum rating is not merely an accolade; it's a call to action for academic institutions across the country to redefine their benchmarks, realign their missions, and rise to the global stage.

