CGC Jhanjeri's President bagged ET Inspiring Leaders North Chandigarh 2021 Award

The honorable President of Chandigarh Group Of Colleges, Jhanjeri, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal has recently been conferred with the ET Inspiring Leaders North Chandigarh 2021 award.

This award has been given to S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal for demonstrating extraordinary excellence and success in areas such as commitment to imparting quality higher education, professional and social achievement, industry growth, and innovation.

The ET Inspiring Leaders 2021 Survey was carried by Optimal Media Solutions- A Division of Times of India partnered with Advance Insights- an independent research agency. The survey was done to identify top inspiring leaders in different fields across India. The award celebrates the trailblazers who are inspiring others through their optimism, leadership, and innovation in addressing the challenges faced by the industry.

The organizing committee is recognizing the eminent leaders who are making a significant impact in framing the future of the world with exemplary leadership capabilities. Among the many others, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal has been a facilitator in the development and growth of clients and turning them into accomplished professionals.

Expressing his pleasure after receiving the award, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, President, CGC Jhanjeri, stated, "Just like a circle, there is no end to the pursuit of excellence. This accomplishment has been achieved, thanks to the unwavering dedication and diligence of the dynamic team at CGC Jhanjeri. We have created a world where every deserving student can fulfill his or her dream of working for reputed companies after attaining top-quality education."

CGC Jhanjeri is one of the most reputed colleges in North India and is operating out of two branches, Landran and Jhanjeri. More than twenty thousand students pass out from these two branches and are absorbed in reputed organizations and respectable positions.

