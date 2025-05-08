CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) Celebrates Academic Excellence With Its 6th Convocation Ceremony

PNN

Chandigarh [India], May 8: The Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Mohali (Jhanjeri), marked a momentous milestone with its 6th Convocation Ceremony, a grand two-day celebration of academic accomplishment, personal growth, and the indomitable spirit of perseverance. The event paid tribute to the achievements of the graduating class of 2024 and reflected the institution's unwavering commitment to excellence.

The two-day convocation witnessed an inspiring blend of tradition and ambition, bringing together students, faculty, parents, and distinguished guests.

The auspicious occasion was graced by Hon'ble Shri Giriraj Singh Ji, Union Minister of Textiles, Government of India, whose presence added prestige and national significance to the celebration. His address to the graduates was both motivating and visionary, encouraging them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress through innovation, integrity, and tireless effort.

In a significant announcement that underscored CGC Jhanjeri's dedication to innovation and entrepreneurship, the management pledged Rs. 1 crore in funding to the Business Incubator Association of CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri). This initiative is aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs from within the student community, empowering them to turn visionary ideas into impactful ventures.

Presiding over the ceremony was Hon'ble Chairman, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, whose address stirred both reflection and optimism: "Today is not just a culmination, but a commencement a celebration of dreams fulfilled and a beacon for those yet to come. Our graduates leave not just with degrees, but with values, vision, and the courage to shape the world."

Adding further gravitas to the occasion, Hon'ble Managing Director, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, spoke with heartfelt pride: "Each convocation is a legacy in motion a reflection of our enduring commitment to nurturing brilliance. Our students have consistently raised the bar, not only academically but through character, creativity, and leadership. As they step into the world, they carry the CGC ethos in every endeavor they pursue."

The Convocation saw 1353 students receive their degrees across various disciplines. Of these, 99 toppers were honored for their academic excellence, with 21 gold medalists receiving special distinction for their outstanding achievements. Some of them were Aman (M.Com), Sneha (MBA), and Ayushi Goswami (B.Tech. CSE), amongst others.

A particularly proud moment came with the recognition of Sonam, a student of B.Sc. MLS, who emerged as the University Topper with an exceptional score of 93.3%. In acknowledgment of her academic excellence, she was awarded a cheque of Rs21,000 as part of the prestigious Late Sardarni Gurdev Kaur Academic Excellence Award.

The venue resonated with emotion and elation proud parents stood witness to their children's transformation, faculty rejoiced in the fruition of their mentorship, and graduates, adorned in caps and gowns, stepped forward with confidence and gratitude. The setting, enriched with ceremonial grace and cultural pride, echoed with applause, laughter, and heartfelt embraces a true celebration of years of hard work and dedication.

The 6th Convocation Ceremony - Day 1 and Day 2 together formed not just a ceremonial milestone, but a profound affirmation of CGC Jhanjeri's vision to cultivate future-ready professionals and leaders who will shape industries, communities, and ideas around the world.

As the evening sky cast its golden hue over the campus, it illuminated not only the proud faces of the Class of 2024, but also the boundless possibilities that await them.

