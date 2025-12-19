CGC University, Mohali Celebrates Landmark Success at Placement Day 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: In an era where higher education is increasingly defined by outcomes and industry impact, CGC University, Mohali reaffirmed its stature as a leading hub of academic excellence and career readiness with the grand celebration of Placement Day 2025. The event stood as a powerful testament to the University's unwavering commitment to transforming potential into performance and ambition into achievement.

Placement Day 2025 marked a defining milestone for the Batch of 2026, whose perseverance, discipline, and future-oriented mindset translated into exceptional career outcomesmany secured well before the completion of their academic programs. More than a ceremonial occasion, the day symbolised aspirations, professional triumphs, and the beginning of promising global careers.

This year's placement outcomes reflect a phenomenal upward trajectory, reinforcing CGC University, Mohali's position as a preferred talent destination for leading global organisations. In the placement season for 2026, the University recorded 1,816 placement offers, a significant rise from 1,482 offers in 2025 and 864 offers in 2024, highlighting sustained year-on-year growth and strong industry confidence.

A historic highlight of Placement Day 2025 was the unprecedented surge in compensation benchmarks. The highest salary package offered and achieved stood at an extraordinary ₹1 Crore per annum, maintaining the remarkable milestone first achieved in 2025 and marking a dramatic leap from ₹53 LPA in 2024a growth of over 105% within two years. This achievement sets a new benchmark in the University's placement legacy and underscores CGC University's sharp focus on employability, skill readiness, and professional excellence.

The average package offered for the Batch of 2026 rose to ₹6.85 LPA, reflecting consistent improvement from ₹6.65 LPA in 2025 and ₹6.2 LPA in 2024, further validating the effectiveness of the University's industry-aligned curriculum and experiential learning model. Corporate engagement also witnessed remarkable expansion, with over 1,500 recruiters participating in 2026, compared to 1,200+ recruiters in 2025 and 650+ in 2024, signaling CGC University, Mohali's growing stature in the national and global recruitment landscape.

The placement season witnessed enthusiastic participation from renowned multinational corporations and industry leaders, including Capgemini, ServiceNow, Coforge, Nokia, WNS, Mphasis, among many others. Prestigious offers were extended across high-growth and future-ready domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Business Analytics, FinTech, and Advanced Engineering Technologies, reaffirming the University's ability to anticipate evolving industry demands and prepare students for a highly competitive global marketplace.

A particularly inspiring moment of the celebration was the recognition of outstanding student excellence, honouring individuals whose academic brilliance, leadership qualities, and professional acumen exemplified the core values of CGC University, Mohali. These accolades reinforced the institution's philosophy of nurturing not just employable graduates, but visionary leaders and responsible changemakers.

The occasion was further elevated by the insightful address of the Father of Education, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Hon'ble Chancellor, who emphasized the holistic purpose of education, stating:

"True education is not about securing a job alone; it is about building character, cultivating competence, and empowering young minds to lead with integrity in a rapidly evolving world. At CGC University, Mohali, we are committed to shaping leaders who create opportunities, not just seek them."

As CGC University, Mohali commemorates the resounding success of Placement Day 2025, it continues to chart a future anchored in innovation, global exposure, and transformative education. Through cutting-edge pedagogy, international collaborations, and strong industry partnerships, the University remains steadfast in its mission to empower students with skills that transcend classrooms and careers that span continents.

Placement Day 2025 is not merely a celebration of offers and salary packages; it is a compelling narrative of growth, transformation, and limitless possibilities. At CGC University, Mohali, the future is not just anticipatedit is engineered, achieved, and led.

