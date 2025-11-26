CGC University, Mohali's Founder Chancellor Honoured With "The Father Of Education" Award In Japan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: In an international moment of profound admiration and historic prestige, the global academic community witnessed an extraordinary honour in Tokyo, Japan, as S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Hon'ble Founder Chancellor of CGC University, Mohali, was officially conferred the distinguished title of "The Father of Education." This honour, rare in essence and monumental in stature, stands as a proof to his lifelong dedication to transforming education into an accessible, affordable, and life-changing force for every learner.

In a ceremony marked by deep respect and global significance, Japan unveiled a commemorative honourarium coin engraved with the title "The Father of Education", immortalizing a legacy built over 25 remarkable years of educational leadership and societal impact.

The event witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, including:

* Hiromi Sumi-san, Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry (METI), Southwest Asia Division

* Umesh Nautiyal-san, Secretary, Embassy of India in Japan

* Representatives from AOTS (Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships)

* Satoshi Mori-san & Youya Suzuki-san, Hamamatsu Regional Incubation

* Yuma Mori-san & Yasuhiko Yoshida-san, BREXA Cross Border and AOTS

* Marathe Aashlesh Arun-san, Tsukuba University

* Kyokujitsu Corporation

These leaders collectively acknowledged the global influence of a visionary who has chartered a transformative path in education, empowering thousands of students, shaping institutions of excellence, and redefining what educational accessibility truly means.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Honourable Founder Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali said:

"Education is not something we give, it is a light we guard. I am merely its keeper, entrusted with the duty to ensure it reaches every path where dreams once lived. My life's work has been to ensure that education, affordable, inclusive, and dignified, reaches those who need it the most. Education must be within reach of every deserving student, irrespective of economic background. This honour only deepens that responsibility."

This distinguished recognition is more than an award, It is an international validation of a life lived with purpose, a legacy built with conviction, and a vision that continues to uplift generations. Standing on an international stage as this honour was unveiled, the pride felt by CGC University resonates far beyond borders. It is a moment that strengthens the university's resolve to carry forward a legacy rooted in integrity, inclusivity, and world-class education.

For the CGC University community, this historic milestone is a call to reach higher, dream bigger, and honour the commitment exemplified by the visionary who built it all.

