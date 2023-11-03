Chai Chun and Okayti Showcase Exquisite Tea Variants at the Second Edition of World Food India 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 3: Chai Chun, the renowned tea brand, and Okayti teas are excited to participate in The Second Edition of World Food India 2023, to be held from today November 3 to November 5, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss, collaborate, and showcase India's immense potential in the food sector.

Chai Chun and Okayti, names synonymous with premium Indian teas in India, are a part of this exceptional event. With a dedication to quality, authenticity, and sustainability, both Chai Chun and Okayti have carved a niche in the hearts of tea connoisseurs worldwide. At The Second Edition of World Food India 2023, the brands will showcase some exquisite tea variants, offering attendees from over 80 countries a remarkable opportunity to explore the diverse and authentic flavors of Indian teas.

Rajeev Baid, Founder of Chai Chun and MD of Okayti, emphasized, "Our participation at The Second Edition of World Food India 2023 signifies a pivotal moment for us. We're delighted to unveil our exceptional tea variants, each embodying the essence of our rich tea heritage. This event is an opportunity for us to strategically strengthen our global presence and foster new strategic connections."

Okayti Teas will also be showcasing their world-famous collection of exquisite organic teas, sourced directly from the pristine Okayti Tea Gardens. This curated selection reflects their unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly tea cultivation practices, offering attendees a rare opportunity to savor the finest in organic tea production. We cordially invite you to join us at the event to embark on a sensory journey through the world of Indian tea.

Okayti Teas, under the visionary leadership of Rajeev Baid, is a distinguished producer of high-quality teas, reflecting a rich heritage of excellence in tea cultivation. Their commitment to sustainability and exceptional flavors has made them a revered name in the world of tea.

