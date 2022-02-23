Chai Chun launches its store at Kolkata International Airport

Chai Chun announced the launch of its latest outlet at the domestic departure section of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

Following the successful venture at the Bagdogra Airport, West Bengal, the new store is Chai Chun's 18th outlet in general and the second venture in an Indian airport.

The company envisions rolling out its stores in the international departure section of the Kolkata Airport as well as other airports in the country soon. The new store promises to offer the national and international travelers with more than 165 blends of teas procured from the best tea estates of India along with an exciting range of elegant, slick and modern tea accessories that elevate the entire tea drinking experience. The store will also display specially curated corporate and other gift packs.

Now the national and international travelers can browse through Chai Chun's exclusive range of teas procured from the finest tea estates of India. Chai Chun offers blends that are prepared with passion and care, proportionately drawn natural elements that enliven the taste buds while also helping our bodies to heal and resuscitate.

Along with the premium blends of orthodox teas from Assam and Darjeeling, healthy herbal teas, delicate green and perfectly aged oolong teas, Chai Chun also features the exceptional organic single estate teas from its own Okayti Tea Estate, a 100% organic estate perched at the beautiful hills of Mirik, Darjeeling.

Tea is a beverage with global appeal and Chai Chun aims to cater to the flocking national and international travelers at Kolkata Airport with its exclusive range of assorted teas. Chai Chun is known for rendering the most extravagant tea experience, the first-ever and #1 Tea Boutique of India, Chai Chun has been serving tea lovers their perfect cup since 2015. Chai Chun's procurement team is always on the run to bring the best of teas produced by the fine tea gardens of Darjeeling, Assam, and the Nilgiris.

Announcing the launch, Rajeev Baid, MD - Chai Chun shared, "It is a proud moment for Chai Chun and we want to welcome every tea lover travelling through Kolkata International Airport with open arms and we are as excited as all the tea lovers."

With 18 tea boutiques spread across prime locations of India, Chai Chun is one of a kind home-grown brand that serves its customers both online and offline. Chai Chun already has a store at Bagdogra Airport and the upcoming store in the International Airport of Kolkata will be its second such venture.

