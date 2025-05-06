Chai Kreative Assigned Global Branding, Advertising, and Sales Rights for the Monumental Granth Shree Ram Lala - Man Sey Mandir Tak

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: Delhi-based startup Chai Kreative has been entrusted with the global branding, advertising, and sales & marketing rights for Shree Ram Lala - Man Sey Mandir Tak, a landmark Granth chronicling the 500-year Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Authored by Kumar Sushant, General Secretary of the Ramayan Research Council, the work is a tribute to India's enduring cultural, political, and spiritual legacy. Published by the Ramayan Research Council, the Granth was crafted over six years by a 27-member team.

Its intellectual property (excluding art and design) belongs to Kumar Sushant, while Kewal Kapoor holds rights to the creative visuals.

Global Outreach & Alignment with Modern Education

Chai Kreative will deploy a worldwide network of agents and sub-agents to ensure the Granth's presence in libraries, temples, schools, and universities. A digital edition, film adaptation, and targeted social media campaigns will leverage modern technology to engage global audiences.

"This Granth embodies the essence of India's cultural heritage," said Kewal Kapoor, founder of Chai Kreative. "Our mission is to position it as a timeless symbol of unity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating culture, content, and creativity into nation-building."

The project emphasizes the Granth's educational value, resonating with NEP 2020's focus on indigenous knowledge and cultural literacy. Digital tools and multilingual outreach will make it accessible to younger generations worldwide.

Legal, Strategic and Cultural Support Framework

Legal matters related to sales, marketing, and the appointment of agents and sub-agents are managed by Arkaj Kumar, a key partner in this initiative. Kewal Kapoor emphasized Arkaj's role, stating, "Arkaj is one of the most prominent and significant young voices in the legal space, bringing unmatched expertise to this crucial aspect of the project."

Chai Kreative will soon launch a dedicated website and informational booklet to guide stakeholders.

Kumar Sushant, the author and General Secretary of the Ramayan Research Council, expressed his gratitude, saying, "This project could not have reached this milestone without the inspiration and guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister. His support has been invaluable." He further added, "In 2021, I had the privilege of meeting the Honorable Prime Minister alongside Former Tourism Minister Ajay Bhatt, during which we presented the Granth. The Prime Minister provided critical inputs, guidance, and suggestions that shaped the project's direction and strengthened its cultural and historical narrative."

The formal launch of the Granth is being overseen by the Ramayan Research Council Trust, with trust secretary Pitambar Mishra confirming the timeline. "The launch will be announced at the appropriate time by the Trust, in coordination with our partners," Mishra stated. "We are committed to ensuring this project reflects the highest standards of cultural and historical integrity."

Kewal Kapoor revealed that the Granth's marketing and branding campaign will span 4-5 months, with a planned release around Diwali 2025. "This timing honors Lord Ram's legacy and ensures maximum cultural resonance," he added.

About Chai Kreative

Founded by **Kewal Kapoor**, a renowned storyteller and media strategist, Chai Kreative merges technology, culture, and creativity to redefine advertising, education, and publishing. The company is committed to amplifying narratives that celebrate India's heritage globally.

