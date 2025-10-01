ChaiEra Records Organic Growth With Zero Marketing Spend, Eyes Global Expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: In India's rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, one brand is making waves with its authentic blends, sustainable growth, and community-driven vision GoChai Beverages Private Limited, popularly known as ChaiEra. Established in August 2019 and operational post-COVID from April 2022, the company has swiftly become a standout in the tea cafe segment by blending tradition with innovation.

From humble beginnings in a 90 sq. ft. outlet generating just ₹2,000-₹3,000 per day, ChaiEra now records over ₹16,000 in daily sales per store, a testament to its robust unit economics and brand appeal. Over the last six to nine months alone, the company has expanded to 31 outlets across seven cities, serving over 500,000 cups of chai each month. This growth has been entirely organic achieved with zero marketing spend, no franchisee model, and disciplined operations ensuring no cash burn.

Recognized Excellence

In July 2025, ChaiEra's relentless focus on quality and customer satisfaction earned it two coveted awards at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2025 in Delhi:

-Best Customer Experience - Tea Cafe

- Fastest Growing Tea Cafe Brand

These accolades, conferred by a distinguished panel of 15 industry experts, recognize ChaiEra's blend of operational excellence, customer-centric approach, and rapid expansion.

What Makes ChaiEra Different

At its core, ChaiEra's DNA is bootstrapped and super lean. It prides itself on sourcing premium organic tea leaves and ethically sourced coffee beans, blending them with handcrafted precision. This commitment extends to customer service, compliance, and grooming of staff ensuring every cup reflects both tradition and innovation.

Beyond beverages, the company is building a strong backend supply chain, with plans for dark stores in every city to ensure quality control, cost efficiency, and reliable supply. Strategic collaborations with tech parks and leading F&B companies are also on the horizon, further cementing ChaiEra's growth trajectory.

A Vision Beyond Chai

ChaiEra's vision is to become India's most beloved chai brand, expanding thoughtfully while creating a culture of trust, quality, and shared success. Its mission is equally clear: to serve India's favourite cup of chai with warmth, authenticity, and purpose, creating everyday moments of connection.

The company's roadmap reflects this ambition:

- Phase 1 - Foundation & Acceleration: Expanding outlets, implementing technology solutions for customer experience, and enhancing the backend supply chain.

- Phase 2 - Global Expansion: Entering international markets starting with Dubai and the Middle East, aiming to position ChaiEra as a premium cultural export.

- Phase 3 - Nari Shakti Empowerment: Launching a CSR initiative to support underprivileged women and war widows with skill development, entrepreneurship training, and opportunities for dignified livelihoods.

Leadership with Purpose

ChaiEra's leadership team embodies experience and passion. Prashant Dokania (CEO), a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of cross-sector expertise, has been instrumental in shaping the brand's signature blends. Amber Deep Vyas (COO) brings 15+ years in the F&B sector, overseeing the operational backbone, while Neha Dokania (Director), with her MBA in International Business, spearheads digital marketing and strategic growth.

Brewing the Future

With an impressive Annualized Run Rate (ARR) of ₹17 Crores+ in July 2025, ChaiEra is poised for its next chapter of growth. The brand's organic expansion, operational discipline, and focus on quality put it in a strong position to capture both national and international markets. By investing in technology, supply chain innovation, and community empowerment, ChaiEra is not just scaling a business but brewing a movement one cup at a time.

For investment inquiries or collaborations, ChaiEra invites interested partners to connect at varun@gochai.com or pd@gochai.com.

For more information visit: https://chaiera.com/

