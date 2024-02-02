Chairman of AICTE Inaugurated Bootcamp Phase II on "Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE)" at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2: Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore in collaboration with The Ministry of Education, AICTE, MoE's Innovation Cell (MIC) & Wadhwani Foundation successfully held "Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE)" Bootcamps (Phase II) between January 29 to February 2, 2024. The bootcamp was inaugurated by Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman - AICTE in virtual mode at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore campus.

Envisioned by our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this unique initiative aims to nurture the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurial skills of Student Innovators. More than 300+ Student Innovators and Innovation Ambassadors from Higher Education Institutes, Schools and J&K and Ladakh (PM-USPY) beneficiary students participated in the bootcamp at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Prithvi Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis University said, "Delighted to welcome MoE & AICTE's IDE Boot Camp (phase II) under Smart India Hackathon at our campus in Indore. All the participants had the unique opportunity to explore uniquely designed skill centers. They utilized the facilities at the campus to refine their projects. The pitching session before notable Venture Capitalists and Industry Experts was a special attraction of the boot camp at Symbiosis University."

At the inaugural ceremony, the CEO, TIH-IIT-Indore Aditya S.G. Vyas, said, "IDE Boot Camp would be a stepping stone to substantiate entrepreneurial growth in the current landscape. The attendees will have a basketful of learnings on how to transform the ideas into businesses."

Further adding to this Sarim Moin, Innovation Officer, MoE - Innovation Cell said, "The Smart India Hackathon is the platform to create history. He announced innovators to make a billion-dollar home-grown Indian tech brand." The dignitaries including Lakshay motivated the young innovative minds to be entrepreneurs and shape the future of the nation.

The IDE bootcamp comprised of various training and activation sessions and workshops on product design, ergonomics design thinking and pitching skills to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Participants had the opportunity to delve into various product design methodologies, foster design thinking concepts, and gain invaluable experience.

On the first day, the participants showcased their innovative ideas in the exhibition at the skill centers. On the fourth day, SUAS organized a local tour to the incubator center at the Indian Institute of Technology - Indore (IIT-Indore) and SymbiAspire - The Incubator of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore. This provides participants with real-world insight, networking opportunities, and creative inspiration, enhancing their entrepreneurial mindset. On the final day, the student teams pitched their innovations in front of expert panels consist of startup founders, incubators, lP experts, angel Investors and VC's & knowledge agencies.

The IDE Bootcamps signify the commitment of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore towards the nurturing of the budding entrepreneurs to conceive global innovation-driven enterprises.

