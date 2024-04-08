Chaitra Navratri 2024 Begins, Celebrate with Insights from Renowned Astrologer Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji

New Delhi (India), April 8: The colourful festival of Chaitra Navratri is upon us, and devotees worldwide put together to celebrate with devotion and pleasure. To mark this auspicious event, Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji, a nicely-respected Indian astrologer, shares his insights at the commencement of Chaitra Navratri 2024 and the impact of Kharmas.

A Time for Spiritual Renewal

Celebrated from April 9th to 17th, 2024, Chaitra Navratri honors the divine Goddess Durga. This sacred period holds immense significance as it coincides with the Hindu New Year according to the lunar calendar. Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji emphasizes, “Chaitra Navratri offers a powerful opportunity for spiritual renewal. Devotees can seek blessings from Goddess Durga and embark on a path of inner transformation.”

Key Dates for Chaitra Navratri 2024

Commencement: According to Pratipada tithi of Shukla Paksha, Chaitra Navratri begins at 11:50 am on April 8th, 2024, and continues till 8:30 pm on the same day.

Official Start: Based on Udaya Tithi, the official commencement of Chaitra Navratri falls on April 9th, 2024.

Duration: The festival will be observed from April 9th to 17th, 2024.

Rituals and Significance

Chaitra Navratri commences with the crucial ritual of Ghatasthapana on the first day. This ceremony invokes Goddess Shakti, and performing it at the auspicious time is believed to be essential for receiving her blessings and avoiding misfortunes.

The Influence of Kharmas

This year, Kharmas begins on April 9th, 2024, coinciding with the start of Chaitra Navratri. Its influence will remain for five days, ending on April 13th, 2024. Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji advises devotees to avoid auspicious activities during this period to ensure a harmonious and prosperous Navratri celebration.

Celebrating with Devotion and Seeking Guidance

As Chaitra Navratri approaches, Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji encourages devotees to participate in Navratri Pujas with reverence and devotion. These pujas offer a powerful way to invoke the blessings of Goddess Durga and receive her divine protection and grace.

Embrace the divine essence of Chaitra Navratri, understand the impact of Kharmas with Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji’s insights, and embark on a journey of spiritual growth, prosperity, and harmony.

