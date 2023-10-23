Chaltabagan Durga Puja festivities take off amid dance and drum beats

Arindam Sil, Sundeep Bhutoria, Pandit Tejinder Narayan Majumdar and Abhishek Dutta at the Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja function at ITC Royal Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21: The Durga Puja, one of the biggest festivals in the world with Intangible Cultural Heritage tag of Humanity by UNESCO, has started in Bengal this year with a bang.

Chaltabagan Durga Puja, one of the most popular pujas in Kolkata, started the Durga Puja festivities with a gala function at the ITC Royal Bengal that was attended by eminent citizens Kolkata and members from the foreign diplomatic corps.

Guests were treated to mesmerizing dance performance by Mimi Chakraborty, actress and Member of Parliament, to the beats of tabla by maestro Bickram Ghosh. Renowned actor, Arindam Sil, lent his captivating narration while culturist, Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman of Manicktalla Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee, conceptualised the whole function and also chipped in with his own soulful recitations.

Among others who attend the function were percussionist Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, fashion designer Abhishek Dutta along with Astrid Wege, Director of Max Mueller Bhavan, Kolkata, and Alexey Idamkin, Consul General, Federation of Russia, in Kolkata.

The evening was truly a celebration of art, culture, and talent, and it would be remembered as a remarkable showcase of the richness of our cultural heritage.

Chaltabagan Durga Puja is one of the most prominent Pujas in West Bengal known not only for the uniqueness of their pandals and themes but also for passionately engaging in social initiatives and organising cultural extravaganzas showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.

