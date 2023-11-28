Chamber of Trade and Industry advocates caste census for taxpayers in letter to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 28 : The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) in Delhi has called for a comprehensive caste census of taxpayers, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in economic contributions.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to conduct a caste survey to shed light on the economic dynamics influenced by different sections of society.

Goyal said, "Along with the caste survey, data should also be collected as to how much tax people of which caste pay to the government. In the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been said that people should know which caste people play an important role in running the economy. Who pays the most taxes and does the government make any policy keeping their interests in mind?"

Goyal emphasised the importance of understanding the tax contributions from various castes, asserting that such data would unveil the role different communities play in driving the economy.

The letter argues that releasing a caste-wise breakdown of taxpayers would enable citizens to comprehend which caste groups contribute significantly to the national exchequer.

This, in turn, could inform government policies tailored to address the interests of high-contributing castes.

Acknowledging the government's possession of extensive data related to income tax and GST, the CTI suggests that unveiling the list of taxpayers based on caste would provide insights into the financial contributions of different communities.

The CTI proposal encourages the government to formulate policies, insurance schemes, pensions, and medical facilities based on the revenue generated by each caste.

Goyal stated, "Being a business organisation, we are making such a demand. There is a discussion going on in the trading community. Thousands of traders have agreed to this demand of CTI".

Brijesh Goyal clarified that the CTI's demand stems from its role as a business organisation, reflecting ongoing discussions within the trading community.

Thousands of traders have expressed support for the CTI's proposal, highlighting a growing consensus within the business sector regarding the need for a caste-wise breakdown of taxpayer data.

The CTI's call for a caste census aligns with broader efforts to enhance transparency and inclusivity in economic policies.

