Champion Bahraini Speaker Launches First Book with an Indian Coach Manju K Manohar

New Delhi [India], November 21: Mohamed Ali Shukri, a finalist at the World Championship of Public Speaking, has penned a compelling must-read book in collaboration with Indian Author Coach Manju K Manohar.

Titled You Are the One and Only, the book is based on Shukri’s highly acclaimed training program. Recognized globally as one of the rare “Accredited Speakers,” Shukri has delivered impactful keynote sessions across continents.

Manju K Manohar, a Times of India Top 100 Coaching Leader Awardee and Amazon bestselling author of six books, has coached numerous CEOs, doctors, sportspersons, executives, and students in writing and publishing their first books and preparing for TEDx talks. Known for her distinctive coaching style, she combines NLP techniques with project management strategies to guide authors from concept to publication and beyond.

For Shukri’s book, Coach Manju served as both coach and consultant, providing comprehensive support for the project. The launch ceremony took place at the Swiss Belair Residency in Bahrain, attended by prominent speakers and leaders from across the globe, including Australia. The Kindle edition has already become an Amazon bestseller.

In addition to her work with authors, Coach Manju has been selected as an honored delegate from India at the Women Economic Forum in Italy (Nov 20–23), where she will join ministers, CEOs, and global women leaders. Despite battling a painful autoimmune disorder, she remains a prolific first-generation entrepreneur with an inspiring track record of empowering 22,900 individuals. Her mission is to enable 100,000 people to become the best version of themselves by 2030.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor