Champion Infratech Launches India’s First Beach Lagoon Community in Partnership with Crystal Lagoons

Bangalore(Karnataka) [India], December 05: Champion Infratech, led by visionary entrepreneur Subhakar Rao, announces the launch of India's first-ever Beach Lagoon Community in collaboration with Crystal Lagoons®. This pioneering development is set to redefine urban living in India, combining eco-luxury living with cutting-edge, sustainable infrastructure.

With over 100 Beach Lagoon projects planned for India's major metros and tier-2 cities, and more than 600 projects globally, Champion Infratech and Crystal Lagoons® are revolutionizing urban environments by creating world-class recreational spaces focused on environmental responsibility.

A New Vision for Urban Living in India: The Beach Lagoon Community

The Beach Lagoon Community, powered by Crystal Lagoons® patented technology, introduces a man-made tropical paradise offering residents water sports, recreation, and a resort-style lifestyle within the city. The eco-friendly technology of Crystal Lagoons® ensures the use of 50 times less energy than conventional pools and 40% less water than traditional park spaces.

“We are not just creating luxurious spaces, but sustainable, environmentally conscious communities,” said Subhakar Rao, Founder and Chairman of Champion Infratech. “Our Beach Lagoon Community is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and enhancing people’s lives.”

Champion Infratech's Vision for Sustainable Luxury Living

With over 25 years of experience in luxury real estate and infrastructure, Subhakar Rao is committed to developing eco-conscious luxury communities. The Beach Lagoon is the first of many such communities Champion Infratech is building across India and globally. The company already has over 10 Beach Lagoon projects under development across key Indian cities.

Sustainability at the Core of Lagoon Technology

Crystal Lagoons® technology, a significant breakthrough in both architecture and environmental responsibility, ensures minimal environmental impact while offering large-scale lagoons for urban areas. Key sustainable features include:

Water Efficiency: Crystal Lagoons® use 40% less water and 50 times less energy than traditional pools.

Crystal Lagoons® use 40% less water and 50 times less energy than traditional pools. Energy Efficiency: The technology minimizes energy consumption, reducing the overall carbon footprint.

The technology minimizes energy consumption, reducing the overall carbon footprint. Reduced Maintenance: Advanced filtration minimizes chemical treatments, keeping water clear with minimal maintenance costs.

Champion Infratech's Lagoon Projects have been recognized for setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban development.

Crystal Lagoons®: A Game-Changer in Urban Recreation

Crystal Lagoons® is transforming how cities approach recreational spaces, with over 275 projects in 69 countries. Their patented technology is designed to minimize water and energy use while providing superior leisure experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Champion Infratech to bring this revolutionary concept to India,” said Fernando Fischmann, Founder of Crystal Lagoons®. “Our lagoons enhance urban spaces by offering affordable, sustainable recreation.”

The Future of Urban Development: Combining Luxury with Environmental Responsibility

With over 100 Beach Lagoon projects planned in India, Champion Infratech is leading the charge for sustainable luxury developments. These projects will enhance quality of life while contributing to greener cities. Every project integrates advanced water management techniques, including rainwater harvesting and aquifer recharge, supporting long-term sustainability.

“Every Champion Infratech project is designed with sustainability at its core,” said Rao. “Our Lagoon Communities are part of a broader vision to create environmentally responsible, high-quality living spaces.”

About Champion Infratech

Champion Infratech is a leader in luxury real estate development, with a focus on sustainability and innovative technologies. The company has established itself as a pioneer in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. Founded in 1990 by Subhakar Rao, Champion Infratech is expanding its footprint with the groundbreaking Beach Lagoon Communities powered by Crystal Lagoons®.

About Crystal Lagoons®

Crystal Lagoons® is a global leader in the development of sustainable lagoons. With over 275 projects worldwide, their patented technology creates stunning, eco-friendly lagoons that require less water and energy than traditional pools, making them key players in sustainable urban development.

