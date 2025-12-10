Champion Infratech to Build Hyderabad's First Urban Crystal Lagoon Beach & Premier Entertainment Hub

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10: Champion Infratech, the Regional Master Development Partner for Crystal Lagoons®, has kicked off Hyderabad's 1st Urban Beach powered by Crystal Lagoons® and Champions Yacht Club. The project has received approvals from the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shree Revanth Reddy and the Tourism & Culture Department, Government of Telangana, to develop Hyderabad's first-ever Entertainment Hub featuring an iconic Urban Crystal Lagoon Beach at Bharath Future City.

This ₹850-crore flagship destination will position Hyderabad among the world's leading experiential citiesmirroring the success of global lagoon-powered destinations across Dubai, Miami and Orlandowhile boosting tourism, lifestyle innovation, and large-scale economic activity. The approval, issued by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, reflects Telangana's decisive push toward next-generation tourism and infrastructure under the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30.

A Game-Changing Urban Destination

The project will introduce India's most advanced Crystal Lagoons® urban beach, integrated with entertainment, hospitality, retail, sports, and leisure districtscreating a high-footfall hub designed to attract millions annually. It anchors Bharath Future City as a future-ready tourism and lifestyle district, setting a national benchmark in sustainable recreational development.

Subhakar Rao Surapaneni,

Chairman, Champions Group highlighted:

"This is a milestone for Hyderabad and a proud moment for us. Telangana deserves world-class experiential infrastructure, and this Crystal Lagoon Beach Project will place Hyderabad firmly on the global map. This is not just a beachit's a great investment that will energise tourism, real estate, hospitality and the experience economy while creating thousands of jobs. We are honoured by the Government's trust and excited to deliver a destination of international stature."

Alastair Sinclair,

Champion infratech Head of Sales & Global Partnerships - Crystal Lagoons® India Program:

"Crystal Lagoons has transformed cities across the world, and Hyderabad is perfectly positioned to join that league. The Telangana Government's vision and leadership have created the ideal environment for a project of this scale and global relevance. We look forward to collaborating closely with Champion Infratech to bring a sustainable, world-class entertainment hub to India."

Hemamalini Nidamanuri,

Managing Director, Champion Infratech said

"This is a strong endorsement of our capability and vision. Our integrated modelblending urban beach living, retail, entertainment and hospitalitywill create an ecosystem that Indian cities have never experienced before. Telangana's proactive approach allows ambitious ideas to become reality, and we are committed to delivering a destination the State can showcase proudly on the world stage."

Champion Infratech will immediately begin coordination with Government departments on:

* Site planning and pre-feasibility

* Crystal Lagoons® concept and technical designs & DPR

* Approvals aligned with the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30

About Champion Infratech:

Champion Infratech, part of the global Champions Group ecosystem, is the Regional Master Development Partner for Crystal Lagoons® in India. The company aims to develop 100+ Beach Lagoon Cities across India, delivering world-class real estate, hospitality, recreation, and tourism destinations centered around sustainable blue-water lagoon technology.

