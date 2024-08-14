Champion Infratech's New Branding Sparks Growth Vision

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: In a move that signifies a new era of innovation, sustainability, and growth, Champion Infratech proudly introduces its visionary new logo and brand identity. This fresh, dynamic branding is more than just a visual update; it embodies the company's commitment to pioneering advancements and ambitious aspirations for the future.

Champion Infratech, renowned for its unconventional approach and forward-thinking spirit, is taking a bold step forward with its rebranding under the new division of Lagoon Developments. The vibrant color palette of blue and green in the new logo symbolizes the company's dedication to experiential, technology-driven, and sustainable growth.

The rebranding signifies Champion Infratech's strategic evolution towards becoming a 10,000-crore powerhouse. This transformation reflects a commitment to creating a company that stands as a beacon of reliability, sustainability, and progressive momentum in the industry.

Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman of Champion Infratech, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone:

"Today marks a defining moment in our journey. Our new logo and rebranding to Lagoon Developments represent more than just a visual refreshthey signify our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and our roadmap towards achieving net-zero contributions. As we embrace this new chapter, I am inspired by the collective passion and dedication of our team. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the industry and continue redefining the future of infrastructure."

Hema Malini Nidamanuri, Managing Director of Champion Infratech, added her perspective on the rebranding:

"Our new brand identity is a reflection of our evolution and our vision for the future. It symbolizes not just our growth but our deep commitment to creating sustainable and luxurious living spaces. With Lagoon Developments, we are embarking on a journey that aligns with our core values and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the real estate sector. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to leading the industry with innovation and excellence."

The refreshed brand identity highlights Champion Infratech's shift towards experiential sustainable luxury living while staying true to its core values of trust, sustainability, quality, transparency and innovation. This vibrant new identity reflects the company's commitment to redefining luxury real estate and adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The launch of the new identity is not merely a celebration but a call to action. Champion Infratech is rallying its employees, partners and stakeholders to fully embrace this transformative change with the same zeal and dedication that have fueled its success thus far. With Lagoon Developments leading the charge, the company is set to push boundaries, inspire new standards and drive unparalleled progress.

The new logo will soon be featured across all company materials, digital platforms and communications, marking a bold step forward in Champion Infratech's mission to shape the future of infrastructure. This rebranding aligns seamlessly with the company's strategic goals and reflects its commitment to making a lasting, positive impact on the industry.

Champion Infratech invites its clients, partners and industry peers to join in celebrating this exciting new chapter. As the company forges ahead with Lagoon Developments, it remains dedicated to leading with innovation, sustainability and an unwavering drive to exceed expectations.

For more details on the rebranding and to view the new logo, visit Champion Infratech's website www.championinfratech.com.

