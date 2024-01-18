Champion Parenting Hub Introduces Innovative Raising Champions Model to Empower Parents Globally

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: The Champion Parenting Hub, led by Dr. Priyanka Tibrewala, a distinguished Medical Doctor, Positive Parenting Coach, Holistic Life Coach, and Six Seconds International EQ Coach, is making waves in the parenting world with its groundbreaking approach to raising confident and connected children.

Dr. Priyanka Tibrewala's Champion Parenting Hub is on a mission to support 100,000 parents globally in navigating parenthood with purpose, confidence, and joy. The hub introduces the highly acclaimed Raising Champions Model, a comprehensive framework that covers Spiritual, Emotional, Mental, and Physical aspects of children's development.

Unlike traditional parenting methods, the Raising Champions Model emphasizes the importance of nurturing deep-rooted relationships that endure longer than a lifetime. It aims to empower parents in creating happier, connected families by providing a powerful toolkit, essential skills, and a blueprint for raising champions.

The vision of the Raising Champions Model extends beyond academic success, focusing on developing the skills for lifelong achievement and supporting parents in cultivating powerful experiences with their children.

Dr. Priyanka Tibrewala's efforts have propelled the Champion Parenting Hub to become a beacon of guidance, catering to a diverse clientele, including international business leaders and homemakers. With a significant portion of her life spent in the United States, Dr. Priyanka brings a global perspective to the coaching practice.

Over the past four years, the Champion Parenting Hub has presented on prestigious platforms such as Round table, EO, YPO, Rotary, Lean In, Grow U Middle East Festival, Six Seconds, WICCI, conducted over 200 trainings Pan India, and coached hundreds of people 1:1 across borders.

In summary, the Champion Parenting Hub, under the guidance of Dr. Priyanka Tibrewala, is introducing a revolutionary approach to positive parenting through the Raising Champions Model. The hub is dedicated to empowering parents globally, fostering strong family bonds, and unlocking the immense potential within each child.

For more information about the Champion Parenting Hub and the Raising Champions Model, please visit www.coachpriyanka.com.

