Champions in the Making: Manav Rachna's Legacy of Athletic Prowess and the Glory of 5 Rings

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 29: In the landscape of sports education and training, few institution have crafted a legacy as distinguished as Manav Rachna Educational Institutions. For the last 27 years, this university has been a cradle for athletic talent, nurturing champions and fostering a culture of excellence. With a commitment to holistic development and a dedication to pushing boundaries, Manav Rachna stands as a beacon of hope and aspiration for aspiring athletes. As the university celebrates its storied journey, it also charts an ambitious course for the future, aiming to produce not just athletes, but well-rounded individuals who excel in all walks of life.

The 'Glory of Five Rings'

In the realm of sports, Manav Rachna is celebrated for its exceptional facilities, global collaborations, and visionary leadership that continue to propel its success. This year, the university proudly highlights Shreyasi Singh, a distinguished alumna, and Anish Bhanwala, a current student, who are representing India in shooting at the Paris Olympics. Gagan Narang, serving as the Chef De Mission for this year's Olympics, is also an illustrious alumnus of Manav Rachna, while PV Sindhu, the esteemed female flag bearer of the Indian Olympic Team, has been the recipient of Manav Rachna Excellence Award.

It was launched in the presence of Ronjan Sodhi, former World No. 1 and world record holder in double trap shooting, who has been associated with Manav Rachna to mentor young students.

To cheer for the cherished alumni and celebrate the sportsmanship and Olympic excellence, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) proudly unveiled its groundbreaking initiative, 'Glory of 5 Rings' recently. 'Glory of 5 Rings' sets the stage for an inspiring lead-up to the Paris Olympics, embodying MREI's unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of sports heroes and celebrating the spirit of the Games. The launch event featured a dynamic discussion forum by the distinguished Olympians, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Dilip Tirkey, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Om Prakash Singh Karhana, and Rani Rampal, meticulously moderated by Digvijay Singh Deo from WION Sports.

A Legacy of Legends

With its students excelling in numerous national and international sports competitions, Manav Rachna University stands as a proud bastion of athletic prowess, thanks to the Manav Rachna Sports Academy, Manav Rachna Shooting Academy, and Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre. These hubs serve as incubators for nurturing young talents aspiring to make their mark on the global sports stage. Notably, Manav Rachna's unwavering commitment to fostering sports excellence was recognized with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar (National Sports Promotion Award) by the President of India in 2021. The institution boasts a distinguished roster of alumni who have achieved remarkable success at major international competitions, including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics. This illustrious group includes Arjuna Awardees such as Ankur Mittal, Gaurav Solanki, who clinched a gold medal in boxing (52kg category) at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and renowned skeet shooter Angad Bajwa, among many others.

Training for the World Stage

Manav Rachna has consistently demonstrated its leadership in global sports, evidenced by its role as a partner in numerous international sports and shooting events. A testament to this was the National Coaching Camp in Table Tennis, which was organized for over 104 participants, including 72 athletes and 32 coaches from 14 states. The camp was instrumental in training and selecting the probable for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023, held in Berlin, Germany. In addition, Manav Rachna, in collaboration with ORGAN India, hosted a badminton and football training camp for 19 transplanted athletes who represented India at the World Transplant Games 2023 in Perth, Australia. The athletes were also given cutting-edge technical and mental training, equipping them with the necessary skills and mindset for peak performance.

For the past several years, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) has been the proud organizer of the All India Inter University Shooting Championship, attracting hundreds of shooters from universities across India. This year, under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), MRIIRS will host the FISU World University Championship Shooting in New Delhi from November 9th to 13th, 2024, further solidifying its position as a leading institution in sports education and training. Additionally, Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of MREI, has recently been appointed as the ISSF President's Ambassador for FISU and other university alliances.

Manav Rachna also maintains a close partnership with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), offering substantial administrative support for the successful execution of major events.

As Manav Rachna continues to solidify their legacy in the world of sports, it remains committed to fostering a new generation of athletes who exemplify excellence, resilience, and integrity. The institution's state-of-the-art facilities, expert training programs, and dedication to holistic development ensure that every student is equipped to excel not only in their athletic pursuits but in all aspects of life.

Integrating Sports Science and Health

Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre consists of academics and applied sports rehabilitators, physiotherapists, sports physiologists, sports nutritionists, and allied health professionals who have worked at the top level in a variety of professional and Olympic sports. Without exception a wealth of knowledge in the areas of high performance, sports science, sports medicine, sports injuries, and sports coaching has been established.

Training Legends with Precision and Innovation

The Manav Rachna Shooting Academy features state-of-the-art facilities across its network of eight international schools, including advanced 10m shooting ranges. At its university campus, the academy boasts a specialized electronic 10m, 25m and 50m range tailored for precision shooting. Notably, it is the only university in India to possess a dedicated shotgun range. Over the years, internationally renowned coaches such as Petar Gorsa, Daniele Di Spigno, Ralf Schumann, and Russell Mark have successfully conducted coaching camps on its campus, further enhancing the academy's reputation for excellence.

