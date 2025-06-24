Chandan Healthcare Launches Chandan Medical Centres for Affordable Doorstep Care in Tier II & III Cities Across 7 States

SMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: In a major stride toward making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable, Chandan Healthcare has launched Chandan Medical Centres to deliver affordable healthcare at the doorstep in various Tier II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, and Bihar.

This ambitious initiative is set to transform community healthcare by offering a wide range of medical services directly to patients' homes.

The vision behind this move is to bridge the gap between patients and world-class healthcare facilities. With rising urban populations and increasing healthcare demands, Chandan's network of medical centres aims to serve as a reliable and affordable solution for families and individuals seeking timely and quality care.

Chandan Medical Centres provide:

* Online Medical Consultations at discounted fee with experienced doctors from Chandan Hospitals

* Genuine and Authorized Medicines at discounted price, ensuring patient safety and treatment efficacy

* Preventive Health Checkup Packages at heavily discounted price, promoting early detection and wellness

* Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Services at discounted rates

A key highlight of the initiative is its affordability. All servicesincluding consultations, medicines, and diagnosticsare offered at concessional rates, making them accessible even to those with limited financial means.

Community leaders and healthcare experts have lauded the move, calling it a game-changer in India's healthcare ecosystem. As the rollout progresses, Chandan Medical Centres are expected to make a significant impact, particularly in semi-urban areas where premium healthcare is often out of reach.

With a clear focus on quality, affordability, and convenience, Chandan Healthcare is setting a new benchmark in community-based healthcare delivery.

