Chandan Healthcare Limited inaugurates second Diagnostic Centre in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading players in North India's diagnostics and healthcare services sector, has inaugurated and commenced operations at its newest unit, the Chandan Diagnostic Centre, Ayodhya. This marks the company's second diagnostic unit in the city, highlighting its commitment to strengthening healthcare accessibility in Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations.

Positioned as a beacon of advanced medical diagnostics, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to redefine healthcare excellence by offering cutting-edge technology and comprehensive testing services. The centrecombines technological innovation with patient-centric care and aims to cater to a wide spectrum of diagnostic needs, ensuring timely and accurate results to support effective treatment plans.

The new facility is equipped with advanced diagnostic capabilities, including:

Digital X-Ray: Delivering precise imaging for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

4-D Ultrasound: Providing high-resolution, real-time visualisation for superior insights into patient health.

Cardiac CT scan: Specialised scanning technology offering critical information about heart health.

MRI: High-quality magnetic resonance imaging for detailed studies of organs and tissues.

Pathological Lab Testing: A full suite of diagnostic tests to support comprehensive health evaluations.

The Chandan Diagnostic Centre has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a seamless and comfortable experience for patients, supported by skilled professionals and a compassionate approach. With this addition, Chandan Healthcare continues to advance its mission of making world-class healthcare accessible and affordable, while reinforcing its focus on expanding its footprint and delivering diagnostic excellence across India.

Commenting on the receipt of new order, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce the inauguration of our second diagnostic centre in Ayodhya, a significant step towards strengthening healthcare accessibility in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This state-of-the-art facility has been designed to deliver comprehensive diagnostic services under one roof, combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-centric approach.

Equipped with advanced capabilities such as Digital X-Ray, 4-D Ultrasound, Cardiac CT, MRI and a full suite of pathological testing, the centre is positioned to provide timely and accurate results that support effective treatment plans. With this addition, we aim to redefine healthcare standards in Ayodhya and continue building a strong diagnostic network that makes world-class healthcare both accessible and affordable for communities we serve.”

