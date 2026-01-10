Chandan Healthcare Limited Marks Punjab Entry with Start of Jeena Sikho Partnership

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), - Chandan Healthcare Limited has commenced diagnostic operations in Dera Bassi, Chandigarh, Punjab, under its strategic collaboration with Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited, marking the Company's entry into the state of Punjab. The operations have begun following successful trial runs at a large integrated hospital facility operated by Jeena Sikho Lifecare in the region.

The commencement of operations in Punjab marks the operational rollout of Chandan Healthcare's exclusive five-year strategic partnership with Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited. Under this agreement, Chandan Healthcare serves as the exclusive diagnostic partner for all existing and upcoming Jeena Sikho hospitals and clinics across India. The Punjab launch represents the beginning of the execution of this long-term collaboration, with diagnostic services to be gradually introduced across additional Jeena Sikho facilities.

The diagnostic operations in Punjab have been initiated at the Dera Bassi facility, which forms part of HiiMS Panchkula, a modern 100-plus-bed integrated hospital known for its integrated approach combining Ayurvedic and contemporary medical practices. The facility is expected to generate steady captive diagnostic volumes for Chandan Healthcare across both inpatient and outpatient services.

Further Expansion Planned at Jeena Sikho Hospital in Lucknow

In addition to the Punjab entry, the Company is also set to commence diagnostic operations this month at Jeena Sikho's hospital in Lucknow. Given Chandan Healthcare's already strong and established presence in Lucknow, this development is expected to further strengthen its position in the region.

The start of operations in Punjab reflects Chandan Healthcare's focused expansion into new geographies through institutional partnerships, supporting steady growth while expanding access to quality diagnostic services.

Commenting on the development, Mr Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said,

"The commencement of diagnostic operations in Punjab marks Chandan Healthcare's entry into a new state and the start of on-ground execution of our collaboration with Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited. The Punjab launch represents the first location where this collaboration has become operational.

Following the start of operations in Punjab, diagnostic services will be progressively introduced at additional Jeena Sikho facilities. The upcoming commencement at the Jeena Sikho hospital in Lucknow will further strengthen our presence in the region, where Chandan Healthcare already has an established footprint."

