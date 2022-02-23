Chandigarh-based startup uses AI to automate the milk supply chain

Marking a paradigm shift in delivering milk to end consumers in a contactless way, Chandigarh-based startup DairtyTech.ai has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled application that will help dairy distributors and retailers carry out their businesses seamlessly even in pandemic times.

The new delivery management software comes as a big hope for milk distributors, retailers and end consumers as the mutated virus of Covid-19 continues to hit the country. The solution not only ensures ordering milk by end consumer and supply by retailer hassle-free in a contactless environment but also protects all stakeholders who have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The tech even offers distributors a solution to sell directly to consumers and also supply retailers.

Ravi Garg, CEO, DairyTech.ai, says: "DairyTech.ai automates and simplifies the milk distribution process from packaging plants to distributors and enables doorstep contactless milk delivery to end consumers. It also takes care of scheduled orders, inventory and stocks. With the help of consumer-facing storefront mobile solutions, DairyTech.ai guarantees contactless delivery, consumer feedback management and digital payment collections, which ensure smooth cash flow among complete milk supply chain stakeholders."

In another first of its kind and unique initiative to safeguard the quality of milk, the Chandigarh based start-up has also created a technology that uses AI to bring tracking efficiency in milk collection centres and strengthen the distribution and supply chain of milk so that the 'quality' of milk is not compromised during transportation.

"When the milk is transported from the dairy farmers to dairy plants, due to lack of tracing of milk tanker or hauler, it becomes impossible to find out how much travel time the vehicle took in collecting and transporting the milk to cooling plants. As a result, this increases the risk of handling loss, curdling loss and loss of milk solids in raw milk. It eventually results in the degradation of raw milk quality." Adds Ravi Garg, Founder & CEO, DairyTech.ai.

DairyTech.ai has created a software solution to counter this important issue related to the milk supply chain.

"DairyTech.ai not only automates the complete dairy process but also maximizes efficiency and accuracy by reducing travel time of milk hauler by 20-30 per cent and cutting down fuel cost by 25 per cent," says Sunil Garg, COO & Co-Founder, DairyTech.ai.

"With the help of cutting edge AI technology, we have launched www.DairyTech.ai, which has developed a technical solution that automates the complete process of milk collection and its distribution from farm to table. It tracks and automates milk collection from dairy farmers in villages. It facilitates auto route allocation and vehicle live tracking along with route, and optimizes delivery routes for milk haulers using GPS and geo-location technology," Sunil Garg says further.

There is a huge potential to transform the milk sector in India using digital interventions, as India is the world's largest milk producer, followed by the USA, China, Pakistan and Brazil. About 60 per cent of surplus milk is handled by the unorganized sector, while the remaining 40 per cent is procured by the organized sector comprising dairy co-operatives and private companies. Efforts by DairyTech.ai will help in ushering in a trend wherein a large part of the unorganised sector moves into the organised space.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor