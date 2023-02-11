Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri hosts Convocation 2023, confers degrees to future leaders of India

CGC Jhanjeri has organized a fourth convocation on Friday 10th, February 2023, at CGC Auditorium. The function was graced by Chief guest Umar Ali Shaikh, CEO of ATOS India Ltd and the Guest of honour was Sardar Harjinder Singh Cheema, Chairman, Cheema Boilers Mohali Punjab. The executive director Prof. (Dr) Neeraj Sharma, welcomed the guests and presented the annual achievement report. He highlighted more than 800 offers received for students in reputed national and multinational companies. As per the recent report of the government of India, CGC bagged 4th position in filing patents throughout the nation.

The chief guest declared the convocation open, followed by the address of both guests. Umar emphasized in a very simple and lucid manner 10 mantras to be successful in life. Some of the highlights of the speech were adaptability, empathy, long-term vision, trust etc. Harjinder Singh shared his experience and emphasized entrepreneurship. He advised the students to start their own businesses. President, CGC Jhanjeri S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, blessed this auspicious occasion with his guidance and speech. He narrated his personal, institutional experiences. He advised all students to work hard and make efforts for the nation. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, emphasized and congratulated all the degree recipients and wished them grand success in their future endeavours. He said that CGC Jhanjeri has committed to providing quality professional and technical education in this part of the country.

More than 1100 postgraduate and undergraduate students were conferred their respective degrees. All the directors and faculty members were present in this event. The convener, registrar Dr. Anupam Sharma, valedicted the function with a vote of thanks. The convocation ceremony was followed by an Alumni meeting.

