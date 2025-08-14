Chandigarh University Becomes 1st University in North India to sign MoU with Malomatia Technology Services

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 14: Chandigarh University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malomatia India Technologies Private Limited (MITPL), a subsidiary of Qatar's leading IT service provider Malomatia. The MoU will facilitate internships and job opportunities for Computer Science Engineering students of Chandigarh University in India as well as Qatar. Computer Science Engineering Students of Chandigarh University to get Internships & Job Opportunities.

The dignitaries who graced the MOU signing ceremony at Chandigarh University campus included Ketharinath Kamalanathan, Country Head, Malomatia India Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Vinod Parthasarathy, Captive Delivery Center - Delivery Head - Malomatia India Technologies Pvt Ltd; Prof (Dr) Manpreet Singh Manna, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Dr Raghuveer VR, Pro Vice Chancellor - Academic Affairs and Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal Pro Vice Chancellor (Operations) and Registrar.

With the MoU, Chandigarh University and Malomatia India Technologies Private Limited (MITPL) will collaborate for gaining valuable insights into the evolving needs and advancements across various domains including eGovernment Services, Application Services, Healthcare Services, Digital Transformation, Managed Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Data and AI services and Cyber security and other related service areas in the IT sector.

After signing the MoU with Chandigarh University, Ketharinath Kamalanathan, Country Head, Malomatia India Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, "This is the first time that Malomatia India has signed a MoU with a university in Northern India and it's a landmark achievement for both our organisations. Through this MOU, we will be offering internships and job opportunities to Chandigarh University's computer science students who are in the pre-final year and final year of degree course. We look forward to both bachelor's and master's degree candidates. The job opportunities provided to Chandigarh University students will primarily be in India, but I wouldn't eliminate a situation where these candidates would be expected to go to Qatar after spending initial time."

"In today's world, the number of internships a student does is an important attribute for them, and so Malomatia recognises this one very well. At the same time from an organisation's point of view, we would want to ensure we select the right candidates for the job opportunities, so internship is a win-win scenario for us. Therefore, we would be looking at both summer internships, six-month internships and there are universities which talk about one-year long internships specifically for post graduate students. So, we are open to all of those options.

We also want to see and explore the opportunity of having the Chandigarh University faculty come and work with us for a week or so, so that they can understand how the corporate culture works and what happens inside of them. At the same time, our employees can also join degree courses with Chandigarh University. Apart from this, I see lot of opportunities based on my visits today to various centres (Centers of Excellence), I see lot of opportunities for collaboration around innovation. So, these are things which we can explore as we go forward in this partnership," he added.

Kamalanathan further said, "India is known for its booming IT Industry talents and professionals and the mission of Malomatia India is to provide high excellence talented IT professionals to enable Malomatia Qatar service their customers effectively and timely. Malomatia goes through a very stringent selection criteria when we look at the universities with whom we want to collaborate. We have gone through several universities and listed them through various rankings that they got. We have seen their profiles in terms of where their students are, how the faculty recruitment happens, longevity of faculty, the institution's research focus and so on and so forth. Most importantly, at least in the undergraduate degree program, how the curriculum is structured is very important for us because we want people who have solid basics and fundamentals. What we found in Chandigarh University is the opportunity for students to get those fundamentals right from their first year. And also, a sort of finishing school mechanism to make sure they are employable is also there. These are some salient points which we have gone through to select Chandigarh University."

Under the collaboration, Malomatia India Technologies Private Limited (MITPL) will be invited to participate in the curriculum review process for Chandigarh University's programs to ensure the programs stay with current industry standards.

This educational facility will be provided to students enrolled in the engineering and management programs at Chandigarh University. Apart from 1 to 6 months internships, Malomatia India Technologies Private Limited (MITPL) will work with Chandigarh University to organize various events, including industrial visits, seminars, expert talks, hackathons, and other collaborative activities for CU students.

Expressing happiness over the MoU with Malomatia India, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "At Chandigarh University, we are committed to become a top choice for employers. So we are delighted to collaborate with Malomatia India to empower the next generation of innovators by creating opportunities for internships and placements across various domains including eGovernment Services, Application Services, eHealthcare Services, Digital Transformation, Managed Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Data and AI services and Cyber security and other related service areas. This partnership will not only make our programs even more industry oriented but also create opportunities for Chandigarh University's students to thrive in the engineering and management fields. This partnership with Malomatia will provide our students with the experience and knowledge needed for success in the industry."

