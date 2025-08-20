Chandigarh University Collaborates with Capgemini, to Nurture Future-Ready Tech Workforce in Emerging Areas

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], August 20: Chandigarh University, ranked as India's top private university, has partnered with Capgemini, a global business and technology leader to provide engineering students with industry-relevant skills, mentorship, and hands-on exposure in emerging technologies. The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations. Through this collaboration, students will receive structured training in high-demand domains like Full Stack Development, Cloud Technologies, .NET, Agile, and DevOps, delivered by certified experts or Training partners.

The initiative includes internships as per business requirements, placement opportunities, aligning academic outcomes with India's digital economy. Capgemini will also support curriculum development, faculty training, and regular student mentoring to ensure continuous progress and real-world readiness. This strategic alliance aims to build a future-ready workforce equipped to lead in the tech-driven global landscape. During the MoU ceremony, Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President & COO, Apps Business - Financial Services, Capgemini along with Dr. Satbir Singh Sehgal, Pro Vice Chancellor Engineering were present.

"This partnership with Capgemini is a significant step in aligning our academic offerings with industry needs," said Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University. "Our students will benefit immensely from Capgemini's expertise, mentorship and professional network, enabling them to develop real-world skills, industry insights and a competitive edge in the job market. We are proud to collaborate with a global technology leader to enhance our students' academic and career journey," added Sandhu.

Sandhu further added, "The MoU between Chandigarh University and Capgemini represents a long-term commitment to building a pipeline of skilled, industry-ready professionals by bringing together academic rigor and corporate mentorship, the collaboration will empower students to become innovators, problem-solvers and leaders in the tech-driven future."

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor