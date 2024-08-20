Chandigarh University Leads with 502 Global Partnerships to Expand International Study and Job Opportunities for Students

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 20: In today's globalised world, global exposure plays a key role in shaping the future of students as it provides valuable opportunities to experience diverse cultures, gain new perspectives and explore academic environments beyond the home country.

In such a scenario, global collaborations between academic institutions play a vital role in preparing students for the global workforce. It not only provides students opportunities for international study and work for a period of time, but also helps in getting access to resources and expertise required for careers in a global economy.

To provide international exposure to its students and enhance employment opportunities abroad, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, is the first and the only university in India to forge 502 partnerships with top-ranked international universities in popular study-abroad destinations. Some of these institutions include the oldest universities across the world, thus offering a rich mixture of historic heritage, contemporary outlook and modern opportunities to Chandigarh University students.

Even more, Chandigarh University's partner universities include 236 Universities with QS World Rankings and 208 Times Higher Education (THE) ranked top Universities of the world. As QS World Rankings and THE Rankings are significant benchmarks for assessing the quality and competitiveness of higher education institutions worldwide, study opportunities at such top-ranked universities provide exposure to world-class education and improves job prospects of Chandigarh University students.

Prof. (Dr) Rajan Sharma, Director International Affairs and International Admissions, Chandigarh University, said, "Chandigarh University offers students the chance to study in over 95 countries across six continents, including countries such as Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Georgia, Russia, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Poland in Europe; the USA and Canada in North America; Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand in Asia; as well as regions in Africa, South America, and Australia."

He said with these global collaborations, Chandigarh University provides its students various study abroad opportunities, including student exchange programs, summer training, semester exchanges, master's degrees or PhDs abroad, joint workshops, conferences, research projects, faculty exchanges, dual degree programs, and international employment prospects.

Through its International Semester Abroad and Semester Exchange Programs, Chandigarh University provides a valuable opportunity for students to enhance their employability and enrich their degrees by immersing them in diverse cultural experiences.

Under semester exchange programs to Europe, Asia, South Africa, South America, etc., students aren't required to pay tuition fees abroad and the fee only has to be paid at Chandigarh University. Under semester abroad programs to USA, UK, Australia, etc., a reduced semester fee has to be paid at the international university, while no fee is to be paid at Chandigarh University.

Prof. (Dr) Rajan Sharma said, "Chandigarh University also offers International Transfer Programs (ITPs), which allow students to complete an initial part of their degree at Chandigarh University and transfer to a foreign country to get a complete degree from a foreign University, in streams such as Engineering, Medicines, Architecture, Management, Journalism, Psychology, Animation and Nutrition & Pharmacy etc."

The ITPs offer numerous benefits, with the most notable being a significant reduction in foreign tuition feesup to 50 percentdue to completing the initial portion of the course at Chandigarh University. Other advantages include relaxed entry criteria, access to academic scholarships, and full housing scholarships at prestigious universities.

These programs enable students to earn internationally recognized degrees, which can greatly enhance their academic and professional prospects, boost employability, refine their professional portfolios, and increase the overall value of their degree. The ITPs also provide the students with the chance to pursue international professional prospects after their graduation. It gives the students Work Visa Rights, applicable to any degree of 1-3 years, providing them enhanced professional opportunities.

So far, Chandigarh University has helped more than 1900 students in realising their dream of studying abroad and attaining employment there by taking part in international academic programs at prominent universities across the world as part of internships, scholarships and semester exchange programs. These students received scholarships worth Rs 82 Crore and amongst them the highest scholarship of Rs 1.28 crore has been given to one of the students.

During this period, Chandigarh University students visited Deakin University, Australia, Vancouver Island University, Canada, University of New Castle, Australia, Saint Petersburg University, Russia, University of North America, USA and Park Royal Penang, Malaysia among other premiere universities. CU has an international research network with more than 250 universities in over 60 countries in various fields such as Engineering, Hospitality, Management and Sciences.

Prof. (Dr) Rajan Sharma said, "An internationalised university is concerned with the development of a multicultural community of students and staff, preparing its students for global political and social environments, and the development of international alliances in research, education and business.

For this, Chandigarh University works closely with leading Universities around the world through strategic alliances and links. With this, the standard of education at CU is currently at par with the best in the world, as over 1500 international faculty members from partner universities are currently associated with Chandigarh University as guest faculty. More than 100 international students have also joined the university for studies as part of the semester exchange programmes, as part of the Chandigarh University's international collaborations which allow students and scholars from universities around the world to study at the University," he said.

The number of CU students who are visiting the top global universities have been increasing with the passage of each year and it's set to become even bigger in the new academic session 2024-25 with an increased number of opportunities at top foreign universities.

