Chandigarh University Lucknow Hosts first of its kind AI Higher Education Summit 2025

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18: In line with the Union government's focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the ambitious IndiaAI Mission, Chandigarh University Lucknow hosted the first-ever AI Summit in Uttar Pradesh titled 'AI Higher Education Summit 2025,' on Friday. With the theme 'From Classroom to Cloud: Pioneering the AI Future', the Summit brought together a wide array of stakeholdersincluding policymakers, global AI experts, academic and industry leaders, AI innovators, educators, and studentsto engage in thought-provoking discussions on the transformative role of AI in shaping the future of education and equipping the youth with essential skills for careers in the AI-driven world.

* Industry Experts say Chandigarh University Lucknow is taking lead in Skilling and Preparing the Gen-Next AI Workforce

While Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak graced the AI Higher Education Summit 2025 as Chief Guest, the other dignitaries who attended the Summit included Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, Vivek Agrawal, Managing Director, Accenture India Pvt Ltd, MP Agrawal, GC Tripathi, Chairman, Higher Education Council, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh University Managing Director, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu.

Besides industry experts including Lata Singh, Partner - Strategic Partners & Ecosystem, IBM Consulting, Suvarnanidhi Rao, Lead - Early Career Talent, Indian Sub-continent, Philips India, Pramod Kumar Jha, Senior Director HR Business Partner, LTIMindtree, principals of 200 schools, 30 colleges and officials from five universities of Uttar Pradesh attended the AI Summit.

In his keynote address as Chief Guest, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Chandigarh University has achieved unprecedented progress in the field of education since its inception. The scope of education in India has been a topic of discussion all over the world from the beginning. Several hundred years ago, India was renowned all over the world for universities like Nalanda University. India has produced various educationists in different fields. India has also achieved unprecedented success in the scientific field. From space science to medical science and computer science, India has achieved unprecedented progress in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. If we assess all the nations on a world scale, then even in those countries which call themselves developed countries, it is the software engineers of India who are working to take forward the progress of that nation through some company. I am proud to say that under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, India has achieved unprecedented progress in the field of computer science and software engineering. The big software companies of the world cannot complete themselves without Indian engineers."

"Everyone's eyes are on India because India is also a big consumer market. Any product that becomes successful in India is considered successful all over the world and I have no hesitation in saying that Chandigarh University has been experimenting in various fields of higher education as well as society since its inception. I believe that if we use AI in a better way, that is, along with the human brain, then AI is a better option. I believe that we all have to prepare our children in such a way that they know about AI and what can be its better use. Honorable Prime Minister has given a lot of importance to this sector, investments are constantly coming in. Big corporate giants of the world believe that AI will achieve an unprecedented position in every field," he said.

In his address, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forth the mission of AI for All to make the country an AI hub. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken the initiative to fulfill it. Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has decided to build an AI city in Lucknow. To fulfill it, Chandigarh University has launched its campus in Unnao near Lucknow. In the Chandigarh University Lucknow campus, we have started AI-augmented multi-disciplinary courses, which will make a valuable contribution to Uttar Pradesh. The UP government has decided to build the country's first AI city in Lucknow. In this regard, today we are organizing AI Summit-2025. AI program is necessary for our students in today's scenario. Whatever resources and workers are available to run it, we will all work together. We will work shoulder to shoulder with the people of Uttar Pradesh so that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mission of a developed India can be realized."

"AI applications can bring changes in farmers, every class, youth and region and can change people's lives. That is why we have started multi-disciplinary courses in Chandigarh University Lucknow campus. We will leverage the immense potential of AI to ignite a spirit of ground-breaking innovation and facilitate holistic learning. Students studying here will be provided complete education about AI. Education of AI applications will be given and AI literacy will be done. We will also provide courses for people who are currently doing any job so that they can also get its benefit," Sandhu added.

In his keynote address, Guest of Honor, GC Tripathi, Chairman, Higher Education Council, Uttar Pradesh and former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University said, "We need expansion and extension of education. And for expansion of education, there is pressure on students and teachers. So to reduce this pressure and stress, we will have to find out alternatives and AI is the only alternative to reduce the stress of students as well as teachers because AI is a mechanism for copying the intellect of human beings. And in all the fields, we know expansion and extension of education is a necessary part. If we have to make India independent, free and sovereign, we will have to make India free independent and sovereign in the field of knowledge and education. We can do this with the help of AI system."

In his keynote address, Guest of Honor, Vivek Agrawal, MD, Accenture Pvt. Ltd, said, "I truly feel that AI is the future of technology and it's very important that universities like Chandigarh University take lead in bringing up new set of curriculum to propagate the full AI technology and meet the industry demand which is on the high."

Pramod Kumar Jha, Senior Director HR Business Partner, LTIMindtree, said, "If we talk about AI, it has potential to augment offerings of every services which Information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITeS) industry is offering to various customers across the globe. If you look at the statistics around the world, today's AI market is approximately US$400 Billion and it has potential to grow US$3000 by 2030."

Earlier in his welcome speech, Chandigarh University Managing Director, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu said, "AI Higher Education Summit 2025 is being attended by renowned educationists and AI experts for taking part in sessions and panel discussions. Chandigarh University Lucknow is being placed as a multidisciplinary AI campus where AI will be at the core of all the disciplines. Chandigarh University Lucknow is working to bring top global Multi-Nationals Companies to collaborate with us to offer programs where students would be trained in AI Skills. This will make them industry ready. Many global and Indian companies have shared their future plans of big investments in AI in India. Already there are multiple areas such as Agriculture, Space Technology, Healthcare, Education where the applications of AI Technology are being used to offer the best user experience and find solutions that we face today in society."

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education.

Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

https://www.culko.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600723/CU_AI_Summit_2025.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor