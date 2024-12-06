Chandigarh University Preparing the Next-Gen Officers for Indian Armed Forces

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], December 6: Trained at the NCC Wing of Chandigarh University as many as 43 students have been commissioned as officers in Indian Armed Forces. Out of the total 520 students trained at Chandigarh University's NCC Wing, 26 students have been commissioned in Indian Army, 13 students in Indian Navy and 4 students joined the Indian Air Force as officers and serving the nation in different roles.

With an impressive selection rate of 8 per cent (43 students commissioned as officers out of total 520 trained), NCC Wing at Chandigarh University has emerged as a nursery for nurturing next generation of armed forces officers. Established in 2013, National Cadet Core (NCC) Wing at Chandigarh University, in a short span of 11 years, has emerged as a cradle to nurture next generation of officers for the Indian armed forces.

With over 520 cadets passing out in a short span of 11 years, NCC Wing at Chandigarh University boasts of one of the highest contingents of NCC students (trained so far) in the region. Out of total 520 students, 379 were males and 141 students were females who were trained by professionals here at the NCC Wing of Chandigarh University in trekking, mountaineering, rafting, weapon training, map reading, self-defense among other activities.

Amid a growing allure among students to grab the high-paying white-collar jobs in the core corporate sector, there is a section of students who aspire to serve the nation. Chandigarh University, apart from making significant strides by placing its students in leading MNCs, has also been instrumental in fulfilling the aspirations of the youth who want to serve the nation by sending them to serve in the Indian Armed Forces. CU students who have risen through the ranks of the Army, Navy and Air Force frequently credit the NCC wing's rigorous training camps, disciplined routine and inspiring mentorship for their success.

Success stories of some of the students of NCC Wing of CU who made it to the Indian Armed Forces and serving the nation today:

Jiwanjot Kaur Chahal, a resident of village Harchowal, district Gurdaspur, border area of Punjab, joined NCC while pursuing Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science and Engineering) at CSE department of Chandigarh University in the year 2016. Jiwanjot Kaur cleared the commission exam and became Flying Officer in Indian Air Force in 2020. She was even offered a lucrative job opportunity from a leading IT company, but she chose not to accept it.

Jiwanjot inherited her spirit of serving the nation by joining Indian Armed Forces from her family as her father and grandfather have also served in the India Army. Kaur takes the pride in the fact that she is the only person in her family who got to serve the armed forces as an officer.

Ashi Sharma, a resident of Ambala Cantt, Haryana, said, "I completed my Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science and Engineering) at CSE department of Chandigarh University in 2024. During my studies at CU, I also trained under the NCC Wing of the university. From my childhood, I got the inspiration from my grandfather to become an army officer. Because he had also served in the Indian Army. When I was studying in class 8, I had started participating in NCC activities. While studying at CU, I joined the Army Wing of NCC and participated in the Army Training Camp and Annual Training Camp. After training under the leadership of Commanding Officer Colonel Tikka Bedi, I passed the Short Service Commission (SSC) examination and got commissioned as an officer cadre in the Indian Navy."

Prithvi Singh Mann, a student at Chandigarh University and a resident of Mohali, Punjab, who is serving as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, took admission in B Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) in Chandigarh University in 2015. Since childhood, he was inspired by his father and had a strong desire to join the Indian army and serve the motherland. So, along with studies, he joined NCC during his school days itself.

Mann participated in all the camps of NCC till the completion of his education in 2019. He participated in Basic Leadership Camp, Advanced Leadership Camp, Army Attachment Camp and Annual Training Camp. Due to his ability, he was selected for Pre-Commission Training Camp, Dehradun in June 2019. He was commissioned as Lieutenant and after being promoted he is currently serving as a Captain in the Indian Army.

"The foundation of my military career was laid here. The discipline and leadership qualities I developed during my NCC tenure have been instrumental throughout my life. Under the guidance of a dedicated team of instructors at NCC Wing of CU, I got the firsthand exposure to military life," said Mann.

Sharing this information, Captain (Retd) Dr Gurpreet Singh, Director of National Student Corps, Chandigarh University, said, "NCC wing in Chandigarh University was started in 2013 under the leadership of 23 Punjab Battalion NCC Ropar. Every year 54 seats are reserved for Army, 18 for the Air Force and 18 for the Navy. In the last 10 years, more than 520 student have been trained at the NCC Wing in Chandigarh University. 43 students who received training at CU's NCC Wing were commissioned in the Indian Armed Forces in within 11 years, marking a significant accomplishment."

Lauding the efforts of NCC Wing of CU and spirit of students who made it to Indian Armed Forces, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Amid the growing allure of corporate careers, an inspiring shift is evident as many young Indians are opting to serve the nation by joining Indian Armed Forces. This transformation has taken place owing to the genuine efforts put in by Indian universities to provide rigorous training to student and instill a sense of patriotism among students. Chandigarh University has also made significant strides in this direction where students are not only prepared for the corporate world but also encouraged to serve the country by joining Indian armed forces. NCC wing at Chandigarh University has been instrumental in preparing next generation of armed forces leaders. Many of our students have been selected as officers who are currently serving in India Army, Air Force and Navy."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575162/Chandigarh_University_Armed_forces.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor