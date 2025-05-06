Chandigarh University Signs MoU with Harvard Business Publishing for offering Global Case-Study based Online MBA and BBA Programs

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], May 6: To provide students with case-study based experiential learning opportunities, Chandigarh University Online has launched 'Case-Based Teaching & Simulation' Program in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing Education recently.

Notably, HBPE is a prestigious global corporation that provides high-quality teaching and learning materials focused on business education that foster critical thinking, nurture business skills and leadership qualities by training students through case studies and simulation-based (experiential) learning where students take on roles and make decisions in dynamic business environments.

The 'Case-Based Teaching & Simulation' program was launched along with Harvard ManageMentor program as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Chandigarh University Online and Harvard Business Publishing Education.

Signifying a deep commitment to academic innovation, collaborative and futuristic learning, the MoU was signed by Gabriela Allmi, Senior Director, Global EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) & Asia Pacific at Harvard Business Publishing and Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Manpreet Singh Manna at Chandigarh University. Dviwesh Mehta, Director South Asia and Middle East, Higher Education and Dr Gurpreet Singh, Director, CU Online were also present at the occasion.

With this collaboration, the management students (MBA/BBA) of Chandigarh University Online will not only get access to the repository of Harvard Business Publishing Education that has more than 30,000 corporate case studies but also provide exposure to learn in simulated environment where they can take on roles and make decisions in dynamic business environments.

Gabriela Allmi said, "We are excited to partner with Chandigarh University to bring transformative learning methods to students in India. Case-based teaching prepares students not just to learn but to lead. Simulation and real-world thinking are key to building leadership that adapts and thrives."

Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "The future of education lies in experiential and immersive learning. Such collaborations make global knowledge accessible to students regardless of their geographic location which not only widen their academic horizon but also open doors to plethora of global job opportunities as well. As part of this collaboration between Chandigarh University Online and Harvard Business Publishing Education, students will only get exposure to immersive learning through simulated environments but also get access to thousands of corporate case-based studies will indeed enrich their learning experience transforming them into future business leaders."

"Embedded in the curriculum of CU Online these programs will not only ensure industry-aligned value-centric learning thereby enhancing the employability prospects of CU Online students but also arm them to take real-world challenges of the business world head on. These certifications will empower students with practical skills that are highly valued by employers worldwide," added Sandhu.

Under Harvard ManageMentor Module program, Harvard Business Publishing Education has been offering 10 skill-based certifications courses (6 months) to CU Online students of 8 online degree programs in areas like Innovation & creativity, Strategy Planning & Execution, Business Plan Development, Performance Measurement, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, Decision-making, Ethics and Work, Presentation Skills, Team Management and Digital Intelligence. Notably, the HMM program is a collection of courses that help students develop the most in-demand skills for today's job market. As many as 1,000 Chandigarh University Online students have already completed these 10 certification courses and out of total 15,505 students (CU Online) as many as 12,136 students have enrolled for these courses so far. The students won't have to pay any extra fee for these courses. During the MoU signing ceremony, as many as 27 students who have completed the HMM certification courses were awarded with certificates by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

While praising efforts of Chandigarh University Online for aligning its academia with global industry competencies, Dviwesh Mehta, Director - Higher Education (South Asia & Middle East), said, "This collaboration marks a meaningful shift toward experiential learning in higher education. It's inspiring to see Indian institutions embracing global best practices that help learners develop critical business competencies that today's world demands."

