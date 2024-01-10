Chandigarh University student Pawan Kumar Sehrawat conferred with Arjuna Award by President

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], January 10: A Chandigarh University (CU) student Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the captain of Indian Kabaddi team, was bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Award, the second-highest athletic honour in India on Tuesday (9th January).

Pawan received the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu for his brilliant contribution to Indian Kabaddi. Pawan, under whose captainship the Indian Kabaddi team returned with Gold in the Asian Games 2023 after eight years (2014), was awarded the honour at a glittering ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Thanking the Chandigarh University for its role in helping him in pursuing excellence in Kabaddi, Pawan said, "The University has always encouraged students towards sports, due to which they have been able to follow their dreams."

"Facilities and guidance provided by Chandigarh University have played a great role in my performance in the Asian Games 2023," he added.

Congratulating Pawan Kumar on being honoured with the Arjuna Award, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Pawan Sehrawat has not only made Chandigarh University proud of his achievement but has also brought laurels for India at the international level. Under his captainship, India has won Gold medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Nepal in 2019, and Asian Kabaddi Championship, in Busan, South Korea 2023."

"Chandigarh University is committed to promote the next generation of sportspersons for the nation. It is a matter of great pride that in the last Asian Games, 22 players of Chandigarh University (3.36% of 653 sportspersons in Indian contingent), the highest number of players from any university, participated and 10 players won medals in different sports for India," he added.

Pawan, who hails originally from Delhi, is a student of MA English - first year at Chandigarh University. A raider, 27-year-old Pawan plays for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team Telugu Titans. He made history by becoming the most expensive player in PKL history, till now. He was bagged by Telugu Titans for a whopping Rs 2.60 Crore.

The Arjuna Award is given for demonstrating leadership, sportsmanship, and discipline along with good performance over the course of four years.

The Union Sports Ministry in December had declared nominees for the annual sports awards, confirming the prestigious Arjuna awards honouring 26 sports persons.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315174/Arjuna_Award.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor