Chandigarh University's Holds its 7th Annual Convocation; Awards Degrees to 719 Online Learning Students

Chandigarh [India], January 3: Chandigarh University organised the 7th Annual Convocation of CU Online during which undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees were conferred on 719 students from across the country in the presence of their families.

Dnyan Shah, SVP and Global Head (HR), Mphasis Limited, presided over the prestigious convovation ceremony as the Chief Guest along with Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Pro VC, Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) Gurpreet Singh, Director, CU Online.

Of the degrees awarded to the 2025 Batch of Online Learning during the Convocation, 597 were PG and 122 UG degrees. While 326 students received degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA), 175 students received degrees of Master of Computer Applications (MCA), 36 students received degree of Master of Psychology, 29 students received degree of Master of Science (Data Science), 13 students received degree of Master of English, seven students received degree of Master of Science (Mathematics) and six students received Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. PG degrees were also awarded to students of MA Economics and M.Com.

The 122 students who were awarded UG degrees included 44 students from BBA, 48 students from BCA, 12 students from B Com, eight students from BA English, four students from BBA (ACCA) and four students from BA Journalism and Mass Communication. UG degrees were also awarded to students from other programs.

Congratulating the graduating students at the convocation ceremony, the Chief Guest, Dnyan Shah, SVP and Global Head HR of Mphasis Limited, encouraged the students to learn according to their abilities and strengthen their digital impact. "The workplace is changing rapidly. Today's companies are giving more importance to professionals who prioritise continuous learning, communicate clearly and use technology to solve real-world problems. Therefore, it is essential for students to stay connected with the rapid advancements in technology for a better future. Online education is no longer just a learning tool, but a means to enhance practical and industry-relevant skills. Online platforms provide education aligned with industry requirements, preparing students to contribute directly to the workforce," she said.

In his welcome address, Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "For making India a developed nation by 2047, the youth will have to play a crucial role. Youth have to use their knowledge responsibly and contribute collectively to the progress, innovation and development of the country. Chandigarh University aims to provide high-quality education through online means to accelerate students' careers and contribute to the nation's development."

