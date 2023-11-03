Chandigarh University's Reetika Hooda scripts history; becomes the first-ever U-23 Woman Wrestling World Champion from India

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], November 3: Chandigarh University (CU) student Reetika Hooda scripted history as she became the first-ever Indian Under-23 Woman Wrestling World Champion in the 6th U-23 Wrestling World Championships held at Tirana, Albania from October 23 to 29.

Overall, Reetika is the second Indian to win a Gold in the U23 Wrestling World Championships till date. She defeated USA's former U20 World Champion Kennedy Blades in 76 kg category with a score of 9-2. What makes Reetika's achievement even more special is that it was the first time she competed in the 76kg category after participating in the 72kg category for two years.

Her major achievements prior to this championship include a bronze medal at the 2023 Ibrahim Moustafa Wrestling Ranking Series in Egypt, and a bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Apart from this, Neetika won a bronze medal in the championship against Canada's Michaela Rankin with a 5-0 score. Three CU students represented India in the championship and won two medals for the country.

Hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, Reetika Hooda is a student of BA (final year) at Chandigarh University under a 100 per cent sports scholarship. She is also a recipient of Rs 12,000 monthly from the university that takes care of coaching facility and special diet.

Expressing delight on Reetika's record-breaking achievement, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu congratulated her and said, "It is a matter of pride for entire Chandigarh University fraternity that Reetika has won the First Woman World Champion title for India in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship. With this remarkable achievement, she has brought glory to both the country and the University. Her achievement is a source of inspiration for young sportspersons, and will provide a new perspective to the students, mainly girls."

He further added that Chandigarh University has always emphasized on sports and features world-class sports infrastructure on the campus to allow students to prepare for a career in respective games. The University also has trained coaches and trainers that provide assistance and regular training to the students. Till date, university has nurtured several sportspersons who have played at the state, national, and international levels, and won laurels.

Notably, CU students have performed remarkably well in various national and international events, including paralympic games.

Recently, 10 Chandigarh University students won 22 medals for India in the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China across five games, contributing to India's best ever medal tally (107) in an international sports event.

CU students also played for India team in the 6th Roll Ball World Cup 2023 held in Pune and performed impressively, bagging the Runner's Up trophy in men's category and 2nd Runner's Up in women's category.

