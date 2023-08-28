Chandigarh University's Savita Dalal kicks glory once again in U20 World Wrestling Championship 2023; brings a Gold for India in Wrestling

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 28: In a resounding testament to their unwavering dedication and exceptional skill, Chandigarh University's students, Savita Dalal and Antim, have achieved yet another triumph on the international stage. With resolute determination, they have made the entire nation swell with pride as they clinched medals at the U-20 World Wrestling Championship 2023 in Amman, Jordan. Held from August 14 to 20, this championship not only showcased their remarkable athletic prowess but also highlighted their relentless pursuit of excellence, further solidifying their place as shining stars in the world of sports.

The week-long event at the Amman International Stadium saw bouts in men's and women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman categories. A total of 30 Indian wrestlers - one in each medal event - competed in the 46th edition of the junior wrestling championships.

Savita secured the gold medal by defeating Astrid Poala Montero Chirinos from Venezuela in the final of the 62 kg weight category. Meanwhile, Antim battled it out in the finals against Eniko Elekes from Hungary in the 65 kg weight category. Their remarkable performances showcased their dedication and skill on the international stage.

With heartfelt gratitude, Savita & Antim lauded Chandigarh University for playing a pivotal role in facilitating a dynamic equilibrium between their academic voyage and athletic endeavours. Savita emphatically stated, "Chandigarh University stands as a beacon, unswervingly championing the cause of sports. Its resolute commitment empowers students like me to chase both scholarly pursuits and sporting dreams without compromise. This indomitable support has propelled individuals, including myself, not merely to partake in esteemed national and global competitions, but to triumph in these arenas, setting a resounding testament to the University's unwavering backing."

Hailing from Balana village in Haryana, Savita now resides in Rohtak, dedicating six hours each day to rigorous wrestling training at the renowned Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium. Furthering her commitment, she benefits from a monthly nutrition grant of Rs. 12,000 sponsored by Chandigarh University, where she is currently pursuing her undergraduate studies.

Whereas, Antim Kundu – who basically belongs to Rohtak, Haryana – is pursuing BA (first year) at Chandigarh University under Sports Quota with a 100% scholarship.

Expressing immense pride in Savita's world achievement, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu sent a congratulatory note and said, "Chandigarh University has always taken pride in the accomplishments of its students. The entire University fraternity is proud of Savita's achievements in the World Championship 2023, and it will also inspire the other students to pursue excellence in sports." He further added, "With a view to nurture more young talents like Savita, the University extends full support to students in the field of sports by providing world-class facilities for training purposes, well-trained coaches for guidance, and financial support through monthly scholarships."

Notably, Chandigarh University students have performed remarkably in sports and won laurels in various national and international tournaments across various games. Recently, CU students played for the Indian team in the 6th Roll Ball World Cup 2023 in Pune and bagged the Runner's Up trophy in men's category and 2nd Runner's Up in women's category.

In addition, two CU students recently won Bronze Medals for India during WTT Youth Contender 2023 in Brazil followed by two Bronze Medals in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship held in Doha.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

