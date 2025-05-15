Chandigarh’s New Cyber Wellness Clinic: A Beacon for Digital Security in 2025

New Delhi [India], May 15: As India grapples with a surge in AI-powered cyberattacks, the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTR) in Chandigarh has taken a bold step forward with the launch of the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic on April 30, 2025. This state-of-the-art facility, established in partnership with the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and supported by Zscaler's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, positions Chandigarh as a hub for cybersecurity education and resilience, fostering collaboration across academia, law enforcement, and industry.

NITTR Chandigarh, founded in 1967 under the Ministry of Education, has a storied history of advancing technical education across northern India. From its origins as a Regional Technical Teachers' Training Institute, it has grown into a premier center for engineering, technology, and educational management, with collaborations earning it recognition as a research hub by leading universities. The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic builds on this legacy, following the success of a similar initiative at Panjab University on March 4, 2025, which set a benchmark for cybersecurity awareness.

Zscaler, a global cloud security leader founded in 2007 by Jay Chaudhry, is a driving force behind the clinic. Operating in India with offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mohali, and Pune, and seven data centers, Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform safeguards millions of users. Its Social Impact Program promotes cyber education and digital equity, creating opportunities for underserved communities. “Partnering with NITTR and ISAC allows us to empower individuals with the skills to combat cyber threats,” said Karishma Bhuyan, Zscaler's CSR Lead, at the inauguration.

The clinic's launch comes at a critical juncture. The Zscaler ThreatLabz Phishing Report 2025 identifies India as the Asia Pacific's top target for AI-driven cyberattacks, with phishing, identity theft, and QR code scams on the rise. Superintendent of Police (Chandigarh Cyber Cell) Smt. Geetanjali Khandelwal highlighted local challenges: “Cybercriminals are using sophisticated tactics, like targeting husbands of pregnant women with fake donation scams.” Chandigarh Police's efforts, including cyber vans and surveys with NCC cadets, reveal senior citizens as particularly vulnerable, underscoring the need for widespread awareness.

The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic addresses these threats through a multifaceted approach. Awareness sessions educate participants on avoiding cybercrimes and cyber fraud, while ISAC's Cyberange Cybersecurity Labs provide hands-on training against simulated cyberattacks. The clinic offers 26 ISAC-certified programs and access to platforms like Breach Point, EthicsFirst, and the National Security Database, preparing participants for careers in a field projected to demand 3.5 million professionals by 2025, per Cyber Crime Magazine. “By 2033, one in three jobs could be in cybersecurity,” noted Bhuyan, highlighting the economic potential.

ISAC, a non-profit organization collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, AICTE, CERT-In, and IIT Gandhinagar, ensures the clinic's technical excellence. Its platforms, from bug bounty programs to ethical frameworks, equip participants with practical and ethical solutions. Group Captain P. Anand Naidu of ISAC emphasized, “This initiative strengthens India's cybersecurity ecosystem, bridging gaps between education, law enforcement, and industry.”

The clinic also enhances police capabilities through specialized cybercrime investigation training, fostering collaboration with Chandigarh Police. Open Monday to Saturday, 9 AM to 5 PM, it welcomes victims and citizens seeking guidance. For urgent help, download the free ISAC CopConnect App to instantly connect with Cybercrime Intervention Officers and receive the assistance you need. With global cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, the clinic is a timely intervention.

By uniting NITTR's academic expertise, ISAC's technical prowess, and Zscaler's global vision, the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic is a beacon for India's digital future. It empowers individuals to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, setting a model for other cities to follow in building a secure, resilient society.

