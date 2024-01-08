Chandni Soni Renowned Producer is back with Bumpy Ride of a Gujarati family

New Delhi (India), January 6: Producer Chandni Soni of Gayatri Productions, known for her earlier projects Raktanchal and Tandoor, brings a bumpy ride of a Gujarati family. It’s a nonstop Entertainer with a mix of comedy and drama. The teaser was lapped by the audience and touched four million views within hours. The trailer is out today and is getting an amazing response from the audience. The film was Co-produced by Neeraj Soni Stars Mansi Parekh, Raunaq Kamdar, and Alpana Bhuch, famous for her role in the TV serial Anupama, and Also features Jia, who made her debut with Jayesh bhai jordaar and Princy Prajapati making her debut. The film is made in collaboration with Janvi Productions and directed by Abhinn-Manthan. The film has generated so much excitement among the audience that it's already getting bulk booking reservations. The film is releasing on 19th Jan 2024.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor