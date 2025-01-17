Chandrakant Singh’s Being Alive Streams on JioCinema After Cannes Triumph

New Delhi [India], January 17: Celebrated Indian filmmaker Chandrakant Singh continues to make significant strides in both commercial and festival cinema. His latest short film, Being Alive, featuring Rajpal Yadav, Sezal Sharma, and Niharika Raizada, was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 and is now available for streaming on JioCinema.

Singh's recent trilogy of short films—Scapegoat, Parchaiyaan featuring Tanuj Virwani and Sezal Sharma and Being Alive—has garnered international acclaim, with each project premiering at prestigious film festivals over the past three years. Notably, Parchaiyaan was selected by the Puente Cinematográfico International Film Festival, further cementing Singh's reputation in the global festival circuit.

In parallel with his festival endeavors, Singh remains active in the commercial film industry. His recent directorial venture, Kya Masti Kya Dhoom, premiered last month on the Waves OTT platform, showcasing his versatility and commitment to diverse storytelling.

Singh completed his filmmaking skills with a nine-month course in scripting and direction at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. His career began with assistant directorial roles in the late-1990s, eventually leading to his directorial debut with Rama Rama Kya Hai Dramaaa in 2008. Over the years, Singh has directed a range of films, including Bin Bulaye Baraati (2011), Be Careful (2011), and Main Zaroor Aaunga (2019).

Singh's dedication to both commercial and realistic cinema underscores his passion for the art form. By investing his own resources into projects that explore the depths of human experience, he bridges the gap between mainstream entertainment and thought-provoking storytelling.

As he continues to navigate the realms of commercial and festival cinema, Chandrakant Singh remains a dynamic force in the Indian film industry, committed to delivering compelling narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. Very Soon Chandrakant Singh will start the shooting of his next short film which will screen in Cannes Films Festival.

