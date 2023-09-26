Changing the Reality for Realty: Mayabious Art Champions Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) are not just buzzwords; they are core principles that reflect a commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered. In today's ever-evolving corporate landscape, companies are recognizing that embracing diversity is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage. And leading the way in this crucial endeavour is Mayabious Art LLP, a Kolkata-based Mar-Tech creative agency specializing in animation, VFX, and multimedia solutions.

Under the visionary leadership of Akhil Bandhu Paul (Co-Founder and Group CEO), Barunendra Bachar (Co-Founder and Operations Director), Rana Basak (Co-Founder and Production Director), and Manoshish Hazra (Co-Founder and Director), Mayabious Art has made diversity and inclusion integral to its business strategy. The company is a fine amalgamation of cultures and people from different walks of society, integrating diversity not only into its work culture but also into its communication and eclectic work.

For decades, Mayabious Art has been fostering a sense of belonging for its employees and patrons alike. Connecting, sharing life experiences, and working together to promote diverse and multifaceted communication have been at the core of their ideals since the company's inception. Their holistic and diverse approach, from hand-picking projects and people to community engagement, demonstrates that DE&I is not just a checkbox but a fundamental value that enriches their corporate culture and fuels their creative endeavors.

What began as a dream project of Akhil Bandhu Paul, Mayabious Art has lent its creative voice to notable brands both in India and globally. Every project undertaken by the Group reflects their ethos of equity and diversity. Over the years, they have shaped popular opinions, built perspectives, and taken significant strides in developing a community that ushers in a new era of thinking. Through various noteworthy CSR collaborations, Mayabious Art has strived to resonate its core values, contributing to making society a better place to reside.

BrandEdge 2.0, India's premier event championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), is a testament to Mayabious Art's commitment to these ideals. Nestled within Kolkata's vibrant panorama, this summit goes beyond being a mere congregation; it's a rich tapestry of tradition interwoven with modern-day inclusivity. With the ideals of Tagore and Bose at its core, contemporary narratives of brands embody and champion diversity at BrandEdge 2.0. As Akhil Bandhu Paul proudly exclaims, "Mayabious is proud to be associated with a platform that has been a catalyst for constant change. We believe dialogue dissolves divide. And through BrandEdge, we mindfully and wholeheartedly aim to achieve this goal. As an innovation partner, Mayabious is at the helm of bringing technology and blending it with social constructs, narrating human stories that form the core of our society."

With two decades of practice in promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Mayabious Art's work has earned recognition across the globe. Transcending boundaries and traversing time, they have expanded into various endeavours, including 3D Visualization, Scale Model Creation, Digital Branding, Stall Fabrication, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Website and App Development, Social Media Management, and 360-degree communications. They have been redefining communications with their team of proficient experts.

Since their inception, Mayabious Art has pioneered architectural model making, creating comprehensive 3D miniature models with top-notch quality materials that provide a realistic glimpse of future projects. Driven by cutting-edge technology, they specialize in delivering IoT-enabled miniature models, ideal for placement in experience centers to maximize ROI. Their expertise in visualizing architects' ideas serves as an efficient marketing tool for their clients, providing near-accurate architectural visualizations that materialize abstract concepts for prospective buyers, expediting the sales process.

With a rich portfolio of impactful work spanning two decades, Mayabious Art remains dedicated to contributing to society through both words and prominent deeds.

