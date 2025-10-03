Chaos, Confessions & Cackles: Alia-Varun Steal the Show on Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: The latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video was nothing short of unfiltered fun as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan joined Kajol and Twinkle Khanna for an hour packed with laughter, nostalgia, and unfiltered banter. The duo reminded us why they've always been Bollywood's perfect on-screen pair effortlessly lighting up the couch with their camaraderie and quick wit. Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, the show premiers a new episode every Thursday on Amazon Prime India

From playful digs to genuine confessions, this episode had it all. Varun, ever the self-proclaimed "marketing guru," hilariously pitched alternate titles for the show, while Alia revealed a surprisingly low-key wedding detail that no one saw coming. Kajol, meanwhile, embraced her clumsy side with tripping tales that had everyone in splits, and Twinkle, true to form, shot straight with her no-nonsense, razor-sharp one-liners.

But what truly stood out was the warmth of real friendships at the heart of the conversation. Alia shared how her bond with Ranbir thrives on trolling each other, while Varun opened up about the role of friendship in his marriage. Add to that a cheeky industry secret yes, someone once bathed in Kajol's bathroom and you've got an episode that's equal parts fun, heart, and absolute chaos.

Alia and Varun's banter reminded fans of the spark we've all missed on screen, and with Kajol and Twinkle steering the madness, this episode was the ultimate reminder of why Two Much is the most unmissable show of the season.

