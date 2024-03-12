Chargeback Gurus Wins Second Consecutive "Safe Workplace Award", Reinforcing Focus on Safety and Inclusion

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12: Chargeback Gurus, a leading force in chargeback and revenue recovery solutions, celebrate their second consecutive win of the prestigious CecureUs Safe Workplace Award. This recognition underscores Chargeback Gurus' deep commitment to creating a safe and inclusive work environment for all employees, promoting a culture of respect and value among employees.

"At Chargeback Gurus, we firmly believe that a company thrives only when its people thrive.", said Tim Tynan, CEO at Chargeback Gurus. "Receiving the CecureUs Safe Workplace Award in India for the second year in a row is a huge honor, and it reassures us of the success of our efforts in building a space where everyone can reach their full potential, while being and feeling safe.", he further affirmed.

Chargeback Gurus equips all employees, including support staff, with the knowledge and skills to prevent, identify, and report harassment through comprehensive PoSH training programs. The company further empowers its female employees, who comprise over 40 per cent of the workforce, by providing resources such as self-defense training and access to pepper spray whenever they are working in night shifts. Additionally, door-step drops are ensured for all night-shift employees, ensuring a mandatory escort for women employees.

"At Chargeback Gurus, building a safe and secure work environment is more than just an initiative, it's ingrained in our company culture. Receiving the CecureUs Safe Workplace Award stands as a testament to the respectful culture we are nurturing here. We strongly believe in empowering our employees, especially our female workforce, through comprehensive PoSH training sessions and dedicated support systems. Ultimately, our goal is to create a work environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and confident to thrive.", stated Damodharan Sampathkumar, CPO & GM-India, Chargeback Gurus.

Chargeback Gurus actively encourages open communication through regular PoSH awareness campaigns, surveys, and an active and efficient PoSH committee. The culture of openness encourages employees to voice concerns without any fear, allowing for timely and effective interventions. Additionally, the company maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment, ensuring consistent and decisive action in instances of misconduct.

The dedicated PoSH committee plays a vital role as a confidential reporting and grievance redressal resource, providing a secure space for employees to voice concerns and access essential support. Chargeback Gurus also conducts exclusive all-women sessions, providing a platform for them to share their experiences and concerns in a safe and supportive environment.

Chargeback Gurus' steadfast dedication to building a rock-solid foundation for employee well-being extends beyond just the commitment to safety. The company fosters a vibrant work environment that values diversity and inclusion, invests in employee growth and development, and promotes a healthy work-life balance. This comprehensive approach not only garners prestigious awards like the CecureUs Safe Workplace Award, but also contributes to a company culture where employees can thrive both professionally and personally.

For more information about Chargeback Gurus, visit https://www.chargebackgurus.com/.

Chargeback Gurus helps businesses protect and recover revenue by providing innovative chargeback management solutions and AI insights powered by its proprietary FPRONE platform. By understanding its clients' needs and fully aligning with their goals, Chargeback Gurus helps them reduce chargebacks and increase recovery rates to maximize revenue. Its technology solutions use powerful data science and AI analyticscombined with deep industry expertiseto deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in recovered revenue to its clients.

