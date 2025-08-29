Chartered Accountant turned Singer-Songwriter Ayush Gupta releases heartfelt new single ‘Kaash’

New Delhi [India], August 29: Delhi-based artist Ayush Gupta is proving that music truly knows no boundaries. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Ayush's real passion has always been music — a journey that began in his school days when he first discovered his love for singing, songwriting, and composing.

After years of balancing his career with his musical calling, Ayush decided to pursue music professionally, and has since released four original songs that reflect his personal journey, emotions, and the stories he wishes to share with the world.

His latest single, ‘Kaash', captures the raw essence of longing and unspoken emotions. With soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the song paints a vivid picture of love, nostalgia, and the fragility of human connections.

Speaking about his music, Ayush says, “Music is my language, my truth, and my way of connecting with the world. For me, it's not just about rhythm and melody, but about reaching hearts and evoking timeless feelings.”

About the Artist

Based in Delhi, India

Chartered Accountant by profession, passionate singer-songwriter by choice

Released four original songs to date

Draws inspiration from everyday life, love, nature, and self-discovery

Believes music is about storytelling and connection

Listen to ‘Kaash' here: https://open.spotify.com/track/37ZgpBfnYFzw6Hchp1pLA3

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ayushguptadz/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor