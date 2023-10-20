Chazey Partners Spearheads QX Global Group’s Visionary Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence, Setting New Industry Standards

Jim Emerick ( Sr. Project Manager)

Austin (USA), October 20: : Chazey Partners, the Global Management Consulting firm, is proud to announce its key role in the successful launch of QX Global Group’s Automation Acceleration Center (AAC), a cutting-edge Center of Expertise (COE) designed to revolutionize the Business Process Management (BPM) industry.

Phil Searle, Founder and CEO, Chazey Partners, enthusiastically states, “The Chazey-QX Automation Acceleration Center (AAC) is a shining example of the combination of Chazey and QX Global’s industry leading capabilities in Intelligent Automation. The new AAC integrates the collective strengths of Chazey Partners’ cutting-edge intelligent automation consulting and implementation expertise with QX Global’s development, configuration, and automation teams, as well as a number of bespoke software solutions.”

The core mission of the AAC is to deliver practical, relevant, and high return-on-investment automation solutions for our customers worldwide. The suite of capabilities extends from Robotic Process Automation through Machine Learning and onto Artificial Intelligence, including the very latest Generative AI solutions.

In addition, the AAC is able to provide QX developed technology enablers that can complement or add to existing client technologies.

The AAC is comprised of teams based in India, Colombia and Mexico and totals more than 250 team members.

It operates with a unique model, supported by dedicated Automation Ambassadors who liaise with clients through Client Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The approach facilitates the identification and implementation of automation solutions tailored to specific client needs.

At the heart of the AAC is the Automation Acceleration Hub (AAH), which serves as a robust backbone, streamlining the entire automation solution lifecycle, from ideation and evaluation to prioritization, development, and maintenance. A feature of the AAH is the ability to store for access and re-use proven automation solutions developed by the AAC. This makes the automation development process more agile and shortens the time to-value cycle.

This integrated approach offers several advantages, including centralized control, optimal resource allocation, enhanced collaboration, economies of skill and scale, standardized processes, and robust performance monitoring and reporting.

The launch of the AAC marks a significant step forward for the QX Global Group, reaffirming the company’s dedication to driving innovation, efficiency, and value in the BPM industry.

About QX Global Group

QX Global Group stands as a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, and BPM services. With a diverse workforce spanning 21 countries and boasting 6 delivery centers, QX Global Group empowers organizations to achieve profitable, efficient, and competitive transformations. Their passion lies in harnessing transformative technologies to accelerate business performance. QX acquired Chazey Partners in February 2022.

