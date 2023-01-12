Check off your travel bucket list in 2023 with Trafalgar Tours

Holidays! Don't we all love them? Because let's face it, nothing beats the transformative power of a well-deserved break. Travel doesn't just make you happy; it expands your horizon, opens you up to new experiences, and builds memories that last a lifetime!

Now that the world is truly open for travel, perhaps it is also time for you to check off that travel bucket list of yours and there is no one better for the job than the world's leading travel tour company, Trafalgar.

Something for everyone

With over 100 years of travel expertise, Trafalgar has over 300 tours across 72 countries and 7 continents, and there is surely something for everyone.

Pick and choose the trip of your choice! Whether you are a solo traveler who loves his/her own company, a group of female travelers on a "girlie trip", a business traveler squeezing time for a short break or a large family with travelers of all ages. Trafalgar tours are a mix of like-minded travelers from around the world.

What's more? Trafalgar also offers different travel experiences to choose from. From sightseeing and national park tours to sun-kissed beaches, mountain holidays and city trips, Trafalgar checks off your bucket list while inspiring and connecting you to the true essence of each destination.

A holiday with Trafalgar is hassle-free, and every little detail of planning is taken care of. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) endorsement is a feather in their cap because it supports safe travels, and isn't that reason enough for you to check some destinations off your 2023 travel bucket list with Trafalgar? We see that smile!

So here are some trending destinations to inspire the travel bug in you.

Britain and Ireland

If you like the sophistication of Britain and the friendly vibe of the Irish, check out the 8-day Britain and Ireland Highlights package!

You start by following the footsteps of Shakespeare at Stratford-upon-Avon and the Vikings at the town of York on your first day. Then explore Glasgow through the Scenic Lake District and take in Edinburg's medieval facade over the next two days before sailing across the Irish sea to Dublin and Belfast. Witness the delicate craft of Waterford Crystal, experience Trafalgar's signature "Be My Guest" experience where travellers enjoy a traditional Welsh dinner in Cardiff before wrapping things up at the glorious UNESCO listed city of Bath and the mysterious monolithic stone circle at Stonehenge.

Imagine covering five countries and 13 cities, all in 8 days. Trafalgar makes it possible. The package includes accommodations in established hotels with breakfast, a welcome reception, a "Be My Guest" experience where travellers enjoy the hospitality of locals in their homes and an expert travel director who will make sure that you are having the time of your life.

Canadian Rockies

Thinking of picture-perfect landscapes, well Canada is the place to visit then. Trafalgar's 7-day Canada's Rockies tour will sit nicely on your bucket list if you can't shake the country known for its glorious maple syrup off your mind.

Your postcard-perfect journey begins in Canada's 'Cowboy Capital' in Calgary. There, enjoy a welcome reception with your international travel companions before setting off on a spiritual journey to the Canadian Rockies and let the beauty of Lake Louis, Victoria Glaciers and Icefields Parkway take your breath away. Sit by the tranquil Medicine Lake or explore Jasper National Park on a mountain bike just like the Canadians.

Go on an expedition to the Athabasca Glacier on the fourth day and embark on a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER ® Experience as you meet a Cree Guide who will give some insight on how Buffalos were so important to survival, and the interconnected relationship they have with us. Experience hockey game in Canmore on the fifth and dive into the world off horsemanship in the Rockies with the owner of Banff Trail Riders on sixth through Trafalgar's signature "Be My Guest" experience.

Scandinavia and its Fjords

For fairy tale enthusiasts, Trafalgar invites you on a 14-day adventure to Scandinavia and its Fjords where you uncover the truth behind Hans Christian Anderson's fairy tale against the backdrop of majestic mountains and mighty rivers.

An adventure awaits you on day one in Copenhagen, where mermaids, queens and ugly ducklings come to life through the works of Hans Christian Andersen. Check off your must-see lists in the city and cross over to Randers, a town of half-timbered merchant houses and narrow medieval streets. Set sail for Stavanger, one of Norway's oldest settlements then onwards to Bergen where you will dine with the Ovre-Eide family on their farm for Trafalgar's "Be My Guest" experience.

On day seven, board the Spectacular Flam Railway to Sognefjord and soak up the dramatic landscapes of Geirangerfjord before venturing to Historic Lom and Lillehammer. Fret not, your journey will not end without a visit to some of Scandanavia's most famous capitals - Oslo and Stockholm.

What makes Trafalgar holidays special are the flexible booking services, guaranteed departures and access to free changes up to 60 days of departure.

Go on; take out your planner and start making plans for your 2023 travel bucket list. So where are you going? Visit www.trafalgar.com/en-sg to book now and enjoy up to 15 per cent off on your 2023 trips worldwide. Call us at 022 26143300 for more info.

