Check Point, a leading AI powered cyber security company, opens it's 2nd largest global office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 : Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has recently opened its new office in Bengaluru, to meet the growing demand for prevention-first security solutions within the country.

According to the company, the Bengaluru office now stands as the company's second-largest globally, following its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The company says that India's cyber security market is rapidly evolving, driven by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

According to the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), the Indian cyber security market is projected to account for 5 per cent of the global market by 2028. In Q1 2024, Check Point Software reported that organisations in India faced an average of 2,807 cyber-attacks per week, demonstrating a significant 33 per cent year-on-year increase.

The research by the company highlights that India has witnessed a surge in cyberattacks, surpassing the global rise. In the first quarter of 2024, weekly attacks increased by 33 per cent, compared to the global increase of 28%. As India continues its digital transformation journey, addressing these security challenges becomes increasingly critical.

"India is a strategic market for us in terms of talent and market potential. With the digitalization pace and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape in India, the region represents unprecedented business growth opportunities" said Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC MD, Check Point Software Technologies.

He further added "The opening of our new office marks a pivotal moment for Check Point Software in India as this office will serve as a hub for innovation, supporting our mission to secure India's digital future and addressing the increasing demand for robust cyber security solutions by investing in sales, go-to-market strategies and new technologies, incorporating AI into our next generation of cyber security solutions".

Furthermore, Check Point Software plans to expand its presence in India by opening another office in Chennai next month. This move underscores the company's commitment to fortifying the digital landscape in India and enhancing support for security partners and customers nationwide.

The company uses AI throughout its operations, enhancing cyber security efficiency and accuracy.

