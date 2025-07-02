Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Recognized as Top Agri-Food Pioneer 2025 by World Food Prize Foundation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: Renowned chef, author, and Padma Shri Awardee Sanjeev Kapoor has been honored as one of the Top Agri-Food Pioneers of 2025 by the prestigious World Food Prize Foundation. As part of this recognition, he will be felicitated at the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in lowa, scheduled for October 21-23. This global recognition is not just a testament to his extraordinary culinary journey, but a celebration of his deep-rooted belief that food is more than sustenanceit's a powerful force for change, healing, and hope.

From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, Chef Kapoor has always viewed food through a larger lens. To him, it's not just about recipes and flavorsit's about empowering people with knowledge, dignity, and the confidence to make better choices. His work has consistently bridged the gap between taste and health, helping families reimagine what it means to eat well.

A shining example of this vision is Nutri Pathshala, an initiative close to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's heart that focuses on providing naturally nutritious meals and building nutrition awareness among children and communities. Under his guidance, the initiative has provided over 3 million meals and is on a path to improve nutrition literacy amongst thousands of schoolchildren, parents, teachers, farmers, and caregivers across India.

This recognition is a celebration of the growing movement that initiatives like Nutri Pathshala represents: a future where informed food choices are a right, not a privilege. It's about raising a generation that values nourishment, not just for themselves, but for their families and communities. Chef Kapoor's journey reminds us that food, when paired with purpose, can create ripples of change far beyond the plate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor