Chef Sherry Mehta and Gormei Bring Himachal’s Culinary Delights to   Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi (India), November 17: Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is delighted to announce an extraordinary culinary event, in association with Gormei, that promises to transport you to the enchanting landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Food Festival is happening at Food Exchange from November 17th to November 26th, 2023, in association with Chef Sherry Mehta, a celebrity favorite and a pop- up dining specialist who is also known for her expertise in serving Himachali cuisine.

Food Exchange, a multi-cuisine restaurant featuring cuisines of India, is offering a unique opportunity to indulge in the rich and authentic flavors of this picturesque region which is celebrated for its hearty, flavorful dishes that reflect the influence of the state’s hilly terrain and the use of locally sourced ingredients. During this festival, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey through Himachal Pradesh, savoring a diverse range of meticulously crafted Himachali dishes with seasonal ingredients. The menu has been thoughtfully curated to showcase the finest culinary traditions of the region by using ingredients native to Himachal Pradesh. The dishes include mouthwatering Kullu Trout fish, aromatic Tudkiya Bath, flavorful Chha Gosht, with sweet delight of Mittha, along with many more, exemplifying the unique flavors of the state.

Speaking at the festival, Chef Sherry Said, “I wholeheartedly believe in the significance of staying rooted to one’s heritage, and I am delighted to collaborate with Food Exchange at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. This partnership allows me to reinvigorate the flavors of my native cuisine, crafting innovative, contemporary Himachali dishes that bring a taste of the mountains to the heart of our capital city.”

Join us at the Himachali Food Festival at Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity and experience a delightful blend of flavors that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh. This festival is a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the culinary treasures of Himachal, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

Event Details:

Dates: November 17th to November 26th, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

About Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Situated in the prime location of Aerocity, the complex hotel with 400 rooms, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity seeks to inspire, to entertain and to offer the warmth of new connections to each guest that walks through the door. With contemporary interiors, vibrant interactions and a splendid array of F&B outlets, Novotel is your one stop destination for all things comfort, style and safety.

Novotel.accor.com | all.accor.com

