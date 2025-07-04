Cheistha Kochhar Award Presented at Ashoka University Convocation, Honoring a Lasting Legacy

NewsVoir

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], July 4: The spirit of Cheistha Kochhar's compassion and kindness was celebrated at the Young India Fellowship 2025 Convocation, where Pushpinder, this year's recipient, remarked, "Cheistha's compassion and kindness still echo in the campus." The annual Cheistha Kochhar Award, now in its second year, was presented in a moving ceremony attended by Cheistha's parents, who were invited on stage to confer the honor.

The convocation was preceded by a tree plantation ceremony and a visit to the HDFC Library, where attendees were shown the dedicated Cheistha Kochhar Corner-featuring a collection of her books, graciously donated by her family. Pramath Sinha and Karan Bhola were recognized for their thoughtful invitation and meticulous organization of the event, which underscored the enduring impact of Cheistha's legacy.

Events like these, instituted voluntarily, bring warmth and hope to all who knew Cheistha, ensuring her legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Late Cheistha Kochhar was a young and dynamic student who was doing her Philosophy (PhD) at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), who lost her life in London in a tragic accident on March 19th, 2024.

