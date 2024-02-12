Chennai airport equipped to handle long-haul flights, clarifies Ministry of Civil Aviation

New Delhi [India], February 12 : In response to recent media reports suggesting limitations at the Chennai Airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a statement clarifying the airport's readiness to accommodate long-haul widebody international flights.

According to a press release by the Minister of Civil Aviation, contrary to the reports, the Chennai Airport terminal complex boasts a total of 13 aerobridges, with an additional one currently under construction.

Expected to be operational by March 2024, this new aerobridge specifically caters to Code E aircraft, ensuring seamless boarding and disembarkation for passengers.

Of the existing 13 aerobridges, five are capable of accommodating Code E aircraft. This capability will further expand with the completion of the second phase of Terminal 2, slated for 2025.

Following the completion of this phase, an additional three Code E capable aerobridges will become available, bringing the total to nine, read the press release.

Addressing concerns raised about the suitability of the airport for flagship aircraft like the A380, the Ministry clarified that the A380 belongs to the Code F category, and its production ceased in 2021.

Instead, the focus is on accommodating the new generation of wide-bodied, long-haul aircraft like the A350 and B777, which fall under the Code E category, read the press release.

The statement underscores the Chennai Airport's readiness to handle these modern aircraft, ensuring that the airport remains well-equipped to serve as a gateway for international travel.

With ongoing developments and future expansions, the airport is poised to meet the growing demands of air travel effectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor