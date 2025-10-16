Chennai Blitz Edge Ahmedabad in Five-Set PVL Thriller

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Chennai Blitz kept their Prime Volleyball League 2025 campaign alive with a thrilling five-set win over Ahmedabad Defenders 15-10, 10-15, 15-11, 12-15, 15-13 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Chennai captain Jerome Vinith was named Player of the Match for his stellar all-round performance that guided his team to sixth place with six points from five matches.

Chennai began strongly, with Jerome leading from the front and unsettling Ahmedabad's defence with his sharp serves and precise spikes. Setter Muthusamy Appavu tactically targeted Nandhagopal, disrupting Ahmedabad's rhythm. However, a misfired shot from Battur Batsuuri gifted the Defenders a crucial super point, pulling them back into the contest.

Akhin made his presence felt in defence for Ahmedabad, while Batsuuri's cross-court smashes turned up the heat on Chennai. The momentum briefly swung in Ahmedabad's favour when Angamuthu entered the court and energized his team's attack.

Chennai regained control through Tarun Gowda's powerful super serve, while debutant Azizbek Kuchkorov impressed with key blocks that frustrated Ahmedabad's attackers. Brazilian star Luiz Felipe Perotto also added firepower to Chennai's frontline as the match swung back and forth.

Nandha's blistering serves and consistent scoring ensured Ahmedabad stayed in the fight, despite steady defence from Suraj Chaudhary and clever playmaking from Sameer. His efforts pushed the game into a deciding fifth set.

In the final set, Azizbek's blocking once again proved vital, stopping Ahmedabad's attacking duo of Nandha and Akhin. The Defenders briefly clawed back after Akhin denied Jerome with a crucial block, earning them a super point. But Jerome's calm finishing under pressure sealed the deal for Chennai Blitz, as they celebrated a hard-fought and memorable victory to stay alive in the competition.

