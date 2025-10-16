Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Chennai Blitz kept their Prime Volleyball League 2025 hopes alive with a thrilling five-set win over Ahmedabad Defenders — 15-10, 10-15, 15-11, 12-15, 15-13 — at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Captain Jerome Vinith produced a standout all-round display to earn the Player of the Match award and guide Chennai to sixth place with six points from five matches.

The Blitz started with intent, led by Jerome's sharp serves and powerful spikes that unsettled Ahmedabad's defence. Setter Muthusamy Appavu executed a clever strategy by targeting Nandhagopal, slowing down the Defenders' counterplay. However, Battur Batsuuri's smart placement earned Ahmedabad a crucial super point to stay in touch.

Akhin played a vital role for Ahmedabad in defence, while Batsuuri's accurate cross-court smashes swung the momentum in their favour. The Defenders gained further rhythm when Angamuthu stepped in, adding pace and precision to their attack.

Chennai responded through Tarun Gowda's explosive super serve, which lifted the team's confidence. Making his debut, Azizbek Kuchkorov impressed with key blocks that disrupted Ahmedabad's momentum. Brazilian attacker Luiz Felipe Perotto also made his presence felt at the net, as the game continued to shift from one side to the other.

Nandha kept Ahmedabad competitive with his aggressive serves and consistent scoring, supported by Suraj Chaudhary's steady defence and Sameer's clever setups for Chennai. His efforts pushed the match into a tense fifth and deciding set.

The final set had the crowd on edge. Azizbek's towering blocks stopped Ahmedabad's key hitters, while Akhin's block on Jerome gave the Defenders a lifeline with a valuable super point. But Jerome held his nerve when it mattered most, delivering decisive spikes and serves to seal the match for Chennai Blitz. The victory kept their campaign alive and showcased their resilience in one of the season's most intense battles.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor